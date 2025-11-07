10x Genomics Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), a leader in single cell and spatial biology, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Recent Updates

Revenue was $149.0 million for the third quarter, compared to $172.9 million in the second quarter, which included $27.3 million related to one-time license and royalty revenue. Third quarter revenue represents a 2% increase sequentially, excluding the second quarter one-time license and royalty revenue.

Started shipping the next-generation of Chromium Flex, delivering cost-effective, highly-scalable, plate-based single cell analysis and empowering researchers to explore a broad range of studies.

Launched Xenium Protein, the first fully-integrated spatial multiomic workflow enabling simultaneous RNA and protein detection on the same tissue section in a single automated run.

Ended the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $482.1 million, representing a $35 million increase over the prior quarter.

"Our team delivered a solid third quarter, and we continue to see notable enthusiasm for our single cell and spatial products," said Serge Saxonov, Co-founder and CEO of 10x Genomics. "Our strong balance sheet and disciplined execution give us confidence to navigate the current environment, while our technology leadership and innovation position us to win and drive long-term growth."

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenue was $149.0 million for the third quarter of 2025, a 2% decrease from the corresponding period of 2024, primarily driven by a decrease in instrument revenue.

Gross margin was 67% for the third quarter of 2025, as compared to 70% for the corresponding prior year period. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to changes in product mix and higher inventory write-downs, partially offset by lower royalties and lower warranty costs.

Operating expenses were $132.5 million for the third quarter of 2025, a 10% decrease from $147.9 million for the corresponding prior year period. The decrease was primarily driven by lower personnel expenses and outside legal expenses.

Operating loss was $32.2 million for the third quarter of 2025, as compared to operating loss of $41.5 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Net loss was $27.5 million for the third quarter of 2025, as compared to a net loss of $35.8 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $482.1 million as of September 30, 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Revenue Guidance

10x Genomics expects fourth quarter 2025 revenue to be in the range of $154 million to $158 million, representing a 6% decline from the corresponding prior year period and 5% growth sequentially at the midpoint.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

10x Genomics will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2025 financial results, business developments and outlook after market close on Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 1:30 PM Pacific Time / 4:30 PM Eastern Time. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed at http://investors.10xgenomics.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay at least 45 days after the event.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to accelerate the mastery of biology and advance human health. Our integrated research solutions include instruments, consumables and software for single cell and spatial biology, which help academic and translational researchers and biopharmaceutical companies understand biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. Our products are behind breakthroughs in oncology, immunology, neuroscience and more, fueling powerful discoveries that are transforming the world's understanding of health and disease. To learn more, visit 10xgenomics.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Bluesky or YouTube.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "see," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "would," "likely," "seek" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding 10x Genomics, Inc.'s products and services, opportunities and 10x Genomics, Inc.'s financial performance and results of operations, including expectations regarding revenue and guidance. These statements are based on management's current expectations, forecasts, beliefs, assumptions and information currently available to management. Actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors and such statements should not be relied upon as representing 10x Genomics, Inc.'s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. 10x Genomics, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in 10x Genomics' expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. The material risks and uncertainties that could affect 10x Genomics, Inc.'s financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include those discussed under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the company's most recently-filed 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, filed on February 13, 2025, and the company's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, filed on May 9, 2025, and for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and elsewhere in the documents 10x Genomics, Inc. files with the SEC from time to time.

Disclosure Information

10x Genomics uses filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, its website ( www.10xgenomics.com ), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts and its social media accounts as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

10x Genomics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)







Three Months Ended



September 30,



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



2025



2024



2025



2024 Products and services revenue (1) $ 148,019



$ 151,559



$ 430,999



$ 445,554 License and royalty revenue (1) 983



95



45,794



210 Revenue 149,002



151,654



476,793



445,764 Cost of products and services revenue (2) 48,695



45,261



145,957



142,237 Gross profit 100,307



106,393



330,836



303,527 Operating expenses:



























Research and development (2) 57,194



66,174



182,663



197,730 Selling, general and administrative (2) 75,355



81,704



239,517



250,517 Gain on settlement —



—



(49,900)



— Total operating expenses 132,549



147,878



372,280



448,247 Loss from operations (32,242)



(41,485)



(41,444)



(144,720) Other income (expense):



























Interest income 5,199



4,971



13,156



14,422 Interest expense 3



(2)



—



(4) Other income (expense), net (1,165)



2,078



3,574



982 Total other income 4,037



7,047



16,730



15,400 Loss before provision for income taxes (28,205)



(34,438)



(24,714)



(129,320) (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (733)



1,315



2,578



4,279 Net loss $ (27,472)



$ (35,753)



$ (27,292)



$ (133,599)































Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.22)



$ (0.30)



$ (0.22)



$ (1.11) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per



share, basic and diluted 125,502,291



120,733,030



123,965,205



120,067,168

(1) The following table represents revenue by source for the periods indicated (in thousands). Spatial products includes the Company's Visium and Xenium products:





Three Months Ended



September 30,



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



2025



2024



2025



2024 Instruments



























Chromium $ 4,927



$ 7,641



$ 16,567



$ 24,283 Spatial $ 7,072



11,415



$ 24,744



44,078 Total instruments revenue 11,999



19,056



41,311



68,361 Consumables



























Chromium 92,519



96,536



262,416



274,571 Spatial 35,373



29,668



103,017



85,330 Total consumables revenue 127,892



126,204



365,433



359,901 Services 8,128



6,299



24,255



17,292 Products and services revenue 148,019



151,559



$ 430,999



$ 445,554 License and royalty revenue 983



95



$ 45,794



$ 210 Total revenue $ 149,002



$ 151,654



$ 476,793



$ 445,764

The following table presents revenue by geography based on the location of the customer for the periods indicated (in thousands):





Three Months Ended



September 30,



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



2025



2024



2025



2024 Americas



























United States* $ 77,246



$ 84,723



$ 267,555



$ 250,032 Americas (excluding United States) 2,625



3,099



$ 9,044



10,511 Total Americas 79,871



87,822



276,599



260,543 Europe, Middle East and Africa 41,624



37,851



108,253



109,934 Asia-Pacific



























China 15,189



15,030



55,242



42,692 Asia-Pacific (excluding China) 12,318



10,951



36,699



32,595 Total Asia-Pacific 27,507



25,981



91,941



75,287 Total revenue $ 149,002



$ 151,654



$ 476,793



$ 445,764

* Includes license and royalty revenue.





(2) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:





Three Months Ended



September 30,



Nine Months Ended



September 30, (in thousands) 2025



2024



2025



2024 Cost of revenue $ 2,011



$ 2,169



$ 6,481



$ 6,127 Research and development 11,318



15,978



38,037



50,728 Selling, general and administrative 11,935



15,763



39,067



51,354 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 25,264



$ 33,910



$ 83,585



$ 108,209

10x Genomics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands)







September 30,



2025



December 31,



2024 Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents $ 432,508



$ 344,067 Marketable securities 49,576



49,335 Accounts receivable, net 43,779



87,862 Other receivables 52,813



606 Inventory 61,956



83,107 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 19,195



19,410 Total current assets 659,827



584,387 Property and equipment, net 232,534



252,648 Restricted cash 201



— Operating lease right-of-use assets 63,650



57,290 Goodwill 4,511



4,511 Intangible assets, net 64,759



15,671 Other noncurrent assets 1,879



4,129 Total assets $ 1,027,361



$ 918,636 Liabilities and stockholders' equity











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable $ 18,069



$ 12,909 Accrued compensation and related benefits 37,084



33,615 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 35,766



41,165 Deferred revenue 22,139



20,658 Operating lease liabilities 10,543



9,286 Contingent consideration, current 23,723



— Total current liabilities 147,324



117,633 Contingent consideration, noncurrent 1,210



— Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 76,442



73,327 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 10,871



12,513 Other noncurrent liabilities 6,394



5,029 Total liabilities 242,241



208,502 Commitments and contingencies











Stockholders' equity:











Preferred stock —



— Common stock 2



2 Additional paid-in capital 2,279,319



2,177,672 Accumulated deficit (1,494,339)



(1,467,047) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 138



(493) Total stockholders' equity 785,120



710,134 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,027,361



$ 918,636

