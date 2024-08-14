Press release Biocartis NV: Biocartis appoints renowned precision oncology expert, Dr. W. Michael Korn, as Chief Medical and Scientific Officer

PRESS RELEASE - 13/08/2024, 16:00 CEST

Biocartis appoints renowned precision oncology expert, Dr. W. Michael Korn, as Chief Medical and Scientific Officer

Mechelen, Belgium, 13 August 2024 – Biocartis NV (“Biocartis”), an innovative molecular diagnostics company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. W. Michael Korn as its Chief Medical and Scientific Officer effective 12 August 2024.

Before joining Biocartis, Dr. Korn served as Chief Medical Officer at Invitae Corporation where he focused on broadening the indications for genetic testing and led the development of novel clinical studies of an advanced MRD assay. Dr. Korn also served as Chief Medical Officer at Caris Life Sciences where he was instrumental in developing AI-driven molecular signatures and advancing clinical and translational research in precision oncology. Dr. Korn is a faculty member (volunteer) at the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) in the Division of Hematology/Oncology. He co-founded the Center for Molecular Oncology Initiative at the UCSF Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center.

“The ever-growing number of molecularly-informed treatments in oncology requires access to fast, accurate, and high-quality molecular information to allow for expeditious and personalized treatment decisions for patients diagnosed with cancer,” said Dr. Korn. “Biocartis’ decentralized approach fulfills this need by delivering critically important molecular test results at the point of care in a timeframe that is measured in hours. I look forward to working with the Biocartis team on providing rapid, clinically-relevant molecular testing to patients with cancer worldwide.”

Dr. Korn earned his medical doctorate at the Philipps University Marburg and graduated from the Heinrich Heine University of Düsseldorf in Germany. He completed his internal medicine and medical oncology training at the West German Cancer Center in Essen, Germany. He is board certified in internal medicine and medical oncology.

“We are delighted to have Dr. Michael Korn join Biocartis as our new Chief Medical and Scientific Officer. His extensive expertise in oncology diagnostics will be crucial in our efforts to deliver rapid and actionable molecular diagnostics to improve cancer care,” stated Roger Moody, Chief Executive Officer of Biocartis.

