Pre-Market Research Reports on Biotech Stocks -- Agenus, Aimmune Therapeutics, Akebia Therapeutics, and Alder Biopharma

Agenus

USA-headquartered Agenus Inc.'s stock finished Tuesday’s session 5.83% lower at $1.94. A total volume of 2.62 million shares was traded, which was above its three months average volume of 1.43 million shares. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 30.38%. Furthermore, shares of Agenus, which focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body’s immune system to fight cancer, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 27.84.

On July 16th, 2018, Agenus announced the appointment of I-O drug development experts into key leadership positions to advance multiple clinical programs and planned BLA filings by 2020. Dr. Sunil Gupta joins the Company as Vice President of Regulatory and Pharmacovigilance, and Dr. Anna Wijatyk joins as Vice President of Clinical Development.

Aimmune Therapeutics

Shares in USA-based Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. ended at $29.72, up 0.71% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 407,249 shares. The Company's shares have gained 35.09% in the last twelve months. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 0.80%. Moreover, shares of Aimmune Therapeutics, which develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies, have an RSI of 53.01.

Akebia Therapeutics

USA-based Akebia Therapeutics Inc.'s stock ended yesterday’s session 1.74% higher at $10.51 with a total trading volume of 540,772 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 532.94 thousand shares. The Company’s shares have advanced 12.29% over the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 2.11%. Additionally, shares of Akebia Therapeutics, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for patients with renal disease through hypoxia-inducible factor biology, have an RSI of 54.43.

On July 02nd, 2018, Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) announced that it granted six, newly-hired employees options to purchase an aggregate of 12,050 shares of its common stock on June 29th, 2018, as inducements material to each such employee's entering into employment with AKBA. The options were granted in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635 (c)(4).

Alder Biopharmaceuticals

On Tuesday, shares in USA-headquartered Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc. recorded a trading volume of 740,547 shares. The stock finished the day 2.16% lower at $18.10. The Company’s shares have advanced 38.70% in the previous three months, 52.10% over the last twelve months, and 58.08% since the start of this year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 7.10% and 29.69%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Alder Biopharma, which operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, have an RSI of 54.90.

On June 27th, 2018, research firm Needham resumed its ‘Buy’ rating on the Company’s stock, with a target price of $28 per share.

On June 27th, 2018, research firm Needham resumed its 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $28 per share.

On June 29th, 2018, Alder Biopharma announced new, one-year efficacy data from the PROMISE 1 Phase-3 clinical trial in patients with episodic migraine. The data demonstrate that patients experienced even further reductions in monthly migraine days following the third and fourth quarterly infusions of eptinezumab, the Company's lead investigational product candidate for migraine prevention targeting calcitonin gene-related peptide.

