Several biopharma companies celebrate the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval for clinical trials involving therapeutics for cancer treatment.
After receiving daily doses of the therapeutic, 71% of the children could tolerate the equivalent of 16 peanuts and six months later, 21% of them still could.
In August, Nestlé gobbled up Aimmune in a $2.6 billion deal, and now the food allergy-focused company will serve as the point pharmaceutical business for Nestlé Health Science.
Jayson Dallas, president and chief executive officer of Aimmune, said the agreement with Nestlé recognizes the value of Aimmune’s longtime commitment to advancing therapies for food allergies.
Aimmune announced a licensing deal with Xencor for the investigational humanized monoclonal antibody XmAb7195, which has been redubbed AIMab7195.
For the millions of people suffering from an allergy to peanuts, there is a new, first-of-its-kind treatment available. On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Aimmune Therapeutics’ oral immunotherapy AR101.
