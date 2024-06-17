SUBSCRIBE
Aimmune Therapeutics

NEWS
Drug Development
Four Cancer Clinical Trials Advance with Blessing of FDA
Several biopharma companies celebrate the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval for clinical trials involving therapeutics for cancer treatment.
March 16, 2022
3 min read
Hayley Shasteen
FDA
Early Immunotherapy for Peanut Allergies Shows Potential in Toddlers
After receiving daily doses of the therapeutic, 71% of the children could tolerate the equivalent of 16 peanuts and six months later, 21% of them still could.
January 21, 2022
2 min read
Hayley Shasteen
Aimmune Becomes Point Pharmaceutical Business for Nestlé
In August, Nestlé gobbled up Aimmune in a $2.6 billion deal, and now the food allergy-focused company will serve as the point pharmaceutical business for Nestlé Health Science.
October 14, 2020
2 min read
Alex Keown
Deals
Nestlé Snaps Up Outstanding Shares of Aimmune for $2.6 Billion
Jayson Dallas, president and chief executive officer of Aimmune, said the agreement with Nestlé recognizes the value of Aimmune’s longtime commitment to advancing therapies for food allergies.
August 31, 2020
2 min read
Alex Keown
BioCapital
Clinical Catch-Up: July 20-24
It was a busy week for clinical trial news, with some very important early-stage trial data for various COVID-19 vaccines. Here’s a look.
July 24, 2020
8 min read
Mark Terry
BioCapital
Clinical Catch-Up: June 8-12
It was a fairly busy week with clinical trial updates and announcements. Here’s a look.
June 12, 2020
12 min read
Mark Terry
BioForest
Clinical Catch-Up: May 31-June 5
As summer begins, we’re seeing a shift away from COVID-19-related news and a stronger output of other clinical trial news. Here’s a look.
June 5, 2020
10 min read
Mark Terry
Biotech Bay
Aimmune to Advance Development of Newly-Licensed Asset with $200 Million Investment from Nestle
Aimmune announced a licensing deal with Xencor for the investigational humanized monoclonal antibody XmAb7195, which has been redubbed AIMab7195.
February 5, 2020
3 min read
Alex Keown
FDA
Aimmune Wins FDA Approval for First Peanut Allergy Treatment
For the millions of people suffering from an allergy to peanuts, there is a new, first-of-its-kind treatment available. On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Aimmune Therapeutics’ oral immunotherapy AR101.
February 3, 2020
3 min read
Alex Keown
Drug Development
Aimmune Therapeutics to Present Positive Results from Phase 3 POSEIDON Study of PALFORZIA® [Peanut (Arachis hypogaea) Allergen Powder-dnfp] in Peanut-Allergic Children Aged 1 to 3 Years
November 10, 2022
14 min read
Business
Allergy Partners Announces Collaboration with Aimmune Therapeutics to Provide PALFORZIA® [Peanut (Arachis hypogaea) Allergen Powder-dnfp] Directly to Patients
October 13, 2022
7 min read
Biotech Bay
Aimmune Therapeutics to Present New Data for PALFORZIA® [Peanut (Arachis hypogaea) Allergen Powder-dnfp] at the EAACI Hybrid Congress 2022
June 30, 2022
10 min read
Drug Development
Aimmune Therapeutics Announces Publication of Pooled Safety Analysis of PALFORZIA® Treatment for up to 2 Years in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology
February 16, 2022
10 min read
Biotech Bay
Aimmune Therapeutics to Present New Data at ACAAI on the Real-World Burden of Peanut Allergy and Early Physician Experience with PALFORZIA® in Clinical Practice in the U.S.
November 5, 2021
11 min read
Biotech Bay
Aimmune’s PALISADE-ARC004 Longitudinal Study Showed PALFORZIA® Safety and Efficacy Increased Over Time in Patients with Peanut Allergy
August 4, 2021
14 min read
Biotech Bay
Aimmune Launches the First Real-World Registry Study for Patients with Chronic Pancreatitis
June 8, 2021
4 min read
Drug Development
Aimmune Presents New Clinical Data From Pooled Safety Analysis in Patients Treated With PALFORZIA® for up to ~3.5 Years
February 25, 2021
10 min read
Deals
Nestlé announces results of tender offer for Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc.
October 13, 2020
4 min read
Deals
Nestlé commences tender offer for Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc.
September 14, 2020
7 min read
