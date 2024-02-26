SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Pharm Country

PMV Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference

February 26, 2024 | 
1 min read

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PMVP) today announced that David Mack, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of PMV Pharmaceuticals, will participate in a fireside chat at the TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference taking place in Boston, Massachusetts March 4-6, 2024.

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PMVP), a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53, today announced that David Mack, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of PMV Pharmaceuticals, will participate in a fireside chat at the TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference taking place in Boston, Massachusetts March 4-6, 2024.

The company will also be available to meet one-on-one with institutional investors at the conference. Details about the fireside chat can be found below.

TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference
Date: Monday, March 4, 2024
Time: 2:50 – 3:20 PM ET

About PMV Pharma

PMV Pharma is a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53. p53 mutations are found in approximately half of all cancers. Our co-founder, Dr. Arnold Levine, established the field of p53 biology when he discovered the p53 protein in 1979. Bringing together leaders in the field to utilize over four decades of p53 biology, PMV Pharma combines unique biological understanding with a pharmaceutical development focus. PMV Pharma is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. For more information, please visit www.pmvpharma.com.

Investors Contact:
Tim Smith
Senior Vice President, Head of Corporate Development and Investor Relations
investors@pmvpharma.com

Media Contact:
Kathy Vincent
Greig Communications
kathy@greigcommunications.com


Primary Logo

Events Massachusetts
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Entrance to Vertex's office in Boston, Massachusetts
Government
Vertex Reaches Reimbursement Deal with UK for Casgevy Gene Therapy in Thalassemia
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: BMS sign on a building in San Diego, California/iStock, JHVEPhoto
Deals
BMS Backs Out of $1.5B Deal, Returns Rights to Agenus for Bispecific Antibody
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
A closed sign hanging on the door of a business
Business
Big Pharma-Backed Ribon Therapeutics Shuts Down Business Operations
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Vertex Pharmaceuticals' headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts
Pipeline
Vertex Scraps Two Phase I AATD Candidates Following Disappointing Data
August 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac