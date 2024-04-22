PharmaLogic announces opening of new state-of-the-art radiopharmaceutical production facility in Cincinnati

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaLogic Holdings Corp., (“PharmaLogic” or “the company”), a world-class contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and radiopharmacy solutions provider, announced the opening of its new radiopharmaceutical production and research facility in Cincinnati, Ohio. The state-of-the-art facility signifies a leap forward in PharmaLogic’s mission to deliver life-saving diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals to patients across North America.

Steve Chilinski, CEO of PharmaLogic, said: “With this new cyclotron facility, we’re excited to be partnering with healthcare providers in the region to bring advanced radiopharmaceuticals to the patient community that will be the foundation for game-changing diagnosis and treatment of cancers, and neurological and heart diseases.”

The selection of Cincinnati for this groundbreaking facility highlights the organization’s commitment to increasing patient access to the most clinically relevant radiopharmaceuticals, many of which are not currently available to the greater community. The new production and laboratory space is equipped for PharmaLogic to not only expand current production, but focus additional efforts on research and development of novel compounds.

“After years of meticulous planning and construction, we’re thrilled to unveil our advanced facility in Cincinnati,” said D. Scott Holbrook, Chief Strategy Officer and General Manager of PharmaLogic. “The impact of this facility extends far beyond expanding access to innovative radiopharmaceuticals for the greater Cincinnati community. The cutting-edge laboratory will empower PharmaLogic to advance a robust pipeline of novel radiopharmaceutical candidates, ultimately benefiting patients nationwide.”

About PharmaLogic Holdings Corp.

PharmaLogic is a world-class contract development and manufacturing organization specializing in novel diagnostic imaging and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancers and other malignancies. In addition to an established and reliable network of radiopharmacies, PharmaLogic has decades of expertise in drug development from discovery, through manufacturing and commercialization. The Company seeks to take the lead in the advancement of radiopharmaceutical technology for the benefit of patients worldwide. For more information, visit: www.radiopharmacy.com.

