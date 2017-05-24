Pfizer Vet Eyes $150 Million Biotech Fund

Shanghai-based Zai Lab isn’t just working on its own pipeline of drugs anymore. CEO Samantha Du, a Pfizer vet who helped start Hutchison MediPharma, has outlined plans to raise $150 million for a new venture fund of her own.

Details are hard to come by, but Du filed the paperwork on the venture fund with the SEC last week.

Over the past year, Zai Lab executed a string of regional development pacts with Tesaro (niraparib), GSK (unnamed anti-inflammatory drugs) and Paratek (omadacycline), which were fed into a pipeline that now has seven programs underway.