Perspective Therapeutics and PharmaLogic announce collaboration for the development and production of theranostics for cancer care

BOCA RATON, Fla. and RICHLAND, Wash., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaLogic Holdings Corp. (“PharmaLogic” or “the Company”), a contract development and manufacturing organization and radiopharmaceutical manufacturer, today announces the signature of a Master Services Agreement with Viewpoint Molecular Targeting, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (“Perspective”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CATX), for the development and production of theranostic candidates VMT-01 and VMT-α-NET. The radiopharmaceuticals are currently in development for the diagnosis and treatment of metastatic melanoma and neuroendocrine tumors (NETs), respectively.
Under the terms of the agreement, PharmaLogic will produce and supply doses of VMT-01 and VMT-α-NET for use in Perspective’s early-stage clinical trials. This will complement the existing radiopharmaceutical GMP capability that Perspective already has at its mid-west site.
Scott Holbrook, PharmaLogic’s Chief Strategy Officer and General Manager, stated, “Targeted alpha therapy (TAT) with Pb-212 labeled radioligands offers one of the most exciting platforms for novel cancer therapy within the rapidly expanding precision radiotherapy ecosystem. The expertise of Perspective Therapeutics and PharmaLogic are well aligned to yield a successful collaboration around VMT-01 and VMT-α-NET.”
“We are delighted to select PharmaLogic as a trusted CDMO partner at this important juncture of the Viewpoint’s clinical development journey,” said Thijs Spoor, Perspective Therapeutics’ CEO. “Radiopharmaceutical diagnostic imaging and therapeutic agents have a limited shelf life from time of manufacture to patient administration in the clinical setting. PharmaLogic’s domain expertise in radiopharmaceuticals and broad national distribution footprint helps address our need for specialty radiopharmaceutical manufacturing at the highest level. As we have been given the safe to proceed authorizations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, we look forward to commencing enrollment of the Company’s two image guided alpha-particle therapy studies at multiple clinical trial centers around the country. Furthermore, we look forward to reporting preliminary results from the clinical trials later in the year.”
“PharmaLogic is excited to partner with Perspective Therapeutics on the production and distribution of these personalized alpha-particle theranostics,” said Chris Parr, PharmaLogic’s Vice President of Radiochemistry and Technical Operations. “We value Perspective’s scientific leadership in this area and believe it aligns perfectly with our mission of delivering clinically relevant precision medicine products to patients in the communities we serve.”
About Perspective Therapeutics
Perspective Therapeutics’ melanoma (VMT01) and neuroendocrine tumor (VMT-α-NET) programs are entering Phase 1/2a imaging and therapy trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and neuroendocrine tumors at several leading academic institutions. The Company has also developed a proprietary lead-212 generator to secure isotope supply for clinical trial and commercial operations.
For more information, please visit their website at www.perspectivetherapeutics.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
Unless required to do so by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For more information regarding risks and uncertainties that could affect the Company’s results of operations or financial condition, please review the definitive Proxy Statement filed on November 7, 2022, and our Form 10-K filed on September 28, 2022, with the SEC.
