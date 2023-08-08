Personalis Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Recent Business Updates

Announced a collaboration with National Cancer Center Hospital East and Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd to perform exploratory biomarker analysis using highly sensitive and comprehensive genomic tests from Personalis to better predict immunotherapy response for resectable rectal cancer with mismatch repair deficiency (dMMR)

Received notice from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Million Veterans Program (VA MVP) that it has exercised the first of four one-year renewal options under the September 2022 contract

Filed second patent infringement lawsuit against Foresight Diagnostics as part of the company’s continuing efforts to protect its investment and industry-leading intellectual property position in whole genome, tumor-informed minimal residual disease (MRD) testing

“We continue expanding our biopharma funnel of opportunities for NeXT Personal® and expect revenue growth to begin ramping later this year, which allowed us to tighten the revenue guidance range,” said Chris Hall, President and CEO of Personalis. “We continue to crisply execute and plan to launch our highly sensitive MRD test later this year for oncologists. As we and our partners build a base of supportive evidence, we are paving the way for our successful entry into the clinical diagnostics market.”

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Reported total company revenue of $16.7 million for the second quarter of 2023, representing an 8% decrease compared with $18.2 million for the second quarter of 2022 Revenue from pharma tests, enterprise sales, and other customers of $13.7 million in the second quarter of 2023, representing a 3% decrease compared with $14.2 million in the second quarter of 2022; revenue from enterprise customers includes revenue from Natera of $7.4 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared with $6.9 million from Natera in the second quarter of 2022 Revenue from population sequencing for the VA MVP of $3.0 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared with $4.0 million in the second quarter of 2022

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $137.2 million as of June 30, 2023

Net loss of $24.0 million, and net loss per share of $0.50 based on a weighted-average basic and diluted share count of 47.7 million in the second quarter of 2023

Third Quarter and Full Year 2023 Outlook

Personalis expects the following for the third quarter of 2023:

Total company revenue of approximately $17 million

Revenue from pharma tests, enterprise sales, and other customers of approximately $14 million, and revenue from population sequencing of approximately $3 million

Personalis expects the following for the full year of 2023:

Total company revenue in the range of $70 million to $72 million

Revenue from pharma tests, enterprise sales, and all other customers in the range of $61 million to $63 million, and revenue from population sequencing of approximately $9 million

Net loss of approximately $103 million reduced from $113 million in 2022 due to realization of headcount reduction savings, partially offset by investments in clinical evidence generation and non-cash depreciation expense for the new facility

Cash usage of approximately $70 million, reduced from $119 million in 2022

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can generally be identified by terms such as “aim,” “continue to,” “expect,” “future,” “goal,” or “will” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding NeXT Personal’s ability to predict responses to immunotherapy, the company entering into the clinical diagnostics market with NeXT Personal in 2023 and becoming a critical partner in cancer recurrence monitoring and detection, effective defense and enforcement of the company’s patents, the company’s third quarter and full year financial guidance, expected revenue growth, cash runway, the company’s business outlook, and the company’s goals and aims. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Personalis’ actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors relate to, among others: the timing and pace of new orders from customers, including from Natera, which accounted for 44% of the company’s total revenue in the second quarter, and the VA MVP; the launch and market adoption of new products and new product features, such as NeXT Personal; the timing of tissue, blood, and other specimen sample receipts from customers, which can materially impact revenue quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year; whether orders for the NeXT Platform and revenue from biopharmaceutical customers and Natera increase or decrease in future periods; ability to demonstrate attributes or advantages of NeXT Personal or the Personalis NeXT Platform; the evolution of cancer therapies and market adoption of the company’s services; risks associated with health epidemics or pandemics; unstable market, economic and geo-political conditions, which may significantly impact the company’s business and operations and the business and operations of Personalis’ customers and suppliers; and the outcome of legal proceedings to enforce patents, and the presumed validity or enforceability of the company’s patents or other intellectual property rights. These and other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results predicted in these forward-looking statements are described under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in Personalis’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 23, 2023, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on May 3, 2023, and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, being filed with the SEC later today. All information provided in this release is as of the date of this press release, and any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. Personalis undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

PERSONALIS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 16,699 $ 18,240 $ 35,559 $ 33,467 Costs and expenses Cost of revenue 11,907 13,959 26,037 24,908 Research and development 17,852 16,288 34,425 33,386 Selling, general and administrative 12,134 15,874 26,231 31,360 Restructuring and other charges 152 — 4,037 — Total costs and expenses 42,045 46,121 90,730 89,654 Loss from operations (25,346 ) (27,881 ) (55,171 ) (56,187 ) Interest income 1,465 349 2,718 493 Interest expense (39 ) (50 ) (86 ) (109 ) Other income (expense), net 1 50 (25 ) 69 Loss before income taxes (23,919 ) (27,532 ) (52,564 ) (55,734 ) Provision for income taxes 36 14 50 21 Net loss $ (23,955 ) $ (27,546 ) $ (52,614 ) $ (55,755 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.50 ) $ (0.60 ) $ (1.11 ) $ (1.23 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 47,669,513 45,637,838 47,204,891 45,316,795

PERSONALIS, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE INFORMATION (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Pharma tests and services $ 6,083 $ 7,257 $ 12,416 $ 14,819 Enterprise sales 7,386 6,891 16,844 11,007 Population sequencing 3,000 4,055 6,005 7,556 Other 230 37 294 85 Total revenue $ 16,699 $ 18,240 $ 35,559 $ 33,467

PERSONALIS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 97,195 $ 89,128 Short-term investments 40,012 78,530 Accounts receivable, net 10,132 16,642 Inventory and other deferred costs 8,140 8,591 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,476 6,808 Total current assets 160,955 199,699 Property and equipment, net 59,486 61,935 Operating lease right-of-use assets 24,660 26,480 Other long-term assets 3,937 4,586 Total assets $ 249,038 $ 292,700 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 8,847 $ 12,854 Accrued and other current liabilities 16,408 19,013 Contract liabilities 3,337 1,264 Total current liabilities 28,592 33,131 Long-term operating lease liabilities 40,326 41,041 Other long-term liabilities 4,034 389 Total liabilities 72,952 74,561 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value — 10,000,000 shares authorized; none issued — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value — 200,000,000 shares authorized; 48,507,101 and 46,707,084 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 5 5 Additional paid-in capital 589,418 579,456 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (313 ) (912 ) Accumulated deficit (413,024 ) (360,410 ) Total stockholders’ equity 176,086 218,139 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 249,038 $ 292,700

