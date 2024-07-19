Perrigo to Release Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 2, 2024

DUBLIN, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO), a leading provider of Consumer Self-Care Products, today announced that it plans to issue its second quarter 2024 financial results on Friday, August 2, 2024, and host a conference call beginning at 8:30 A.M. (EST).

The earnings conference call will be available live via webcast to interested parties in the investor relations section of the Perrigo website at http://perrigo.investorroom.com/events-webcasts or by phone at 888-664-6383, International 416-764-8650, and reference ID # 294776. A taped replay of the call will be available beginning at approximately 12:00 P.M. (EST) Friday, August 2, until midnight Friday, August 9, 2024. To listen to the replay, dial 888-390-0541, International at

416-764-8677, and use access code 294776#.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) is a leading provider of Consumer Self-Care Products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. Visit Perrigo online at www.perrigo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes, and the matters discussed in Perrigo’s upcoming earnings release will include certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Litigation Securities Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors—many of which beyond the Company’s control—that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. Interested persons are urged to consult the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, available at https://investor.perrigo.com/sec-filings, for a discussion of the Company’s business and financial condition and certain material trends, risks, uncertainties and other factors relating thereto, including those discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.

