SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Oxurion Announces Results on the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of 24 July 2024

July 25, 2024 | 
1 min read

Oxurion Announces Results on the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of 24 July 2024

Leuven, BELGIUM – 24 July, 2024 – 06.00 PM CET Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Leuven, held an Extraordinary General Meeting on July 24, 2024. The shareholders approved all items on the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting.

All documents pertaining to the Extraordinary General Meeting held on July 24, 2024, can be consulted on Oxurion’s website Oxurion/shareholders.

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is engaged in developing next-generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies for the treatment of retinal disease. Oxurion is based in Leuven, Belgium. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

Please contact for additional information:

Oxurion NV
Pascal Ghoson
Chief Executive Officer
pascal.ghoson@oxurion.com

Attachments

Europe Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Poznan, Poland – October 29, 2020: The GlaxoSmithKline headquarters office building in Poznan. LOGO. GaxoSmithKline also called GSK is a British pharmaceutical company.
Drug Development
GSK’s Dovato Matches Efficacy of Gilead’s Biktarvy in Head-to-Head HIV Trial
July 23, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
GSK's office in Dresden, Germany
Regulatory
GSK Plots Blenrep’s Path Back to Market With EU Filing
July 22, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
External view of Boehringer Ingelheim's headquarters in Silicon Valley
Biosimilars
Boehringer Ingelheim Partners With GoodRx to Offer Humira Biosimilar at 92% Discount
July 19, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Novartis office building in Marburg, Germany
Earnings
Despite Layoff Announcements, Novartis Beats Q2 Expectations
July 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen