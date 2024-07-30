Outlook Therapeutics® to Present at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference 2024

Company to participate in a fireside chat on Monday, August 5th at 8:00 AM ET



ISELIN, N.J., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK), a biopharmaceutical company focused on development and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab-vikg; bevacizumab gamma) for the treatment of retina diseases, today announced that Russell Trenary, President and Chief Executive Officer of Outlook Therapeutics will participate in a fireside chat at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference 2024 on Monday, August 5, 2024 at 8:00 AM ET.

In addition to the fireside chat, management will be available to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference. If you are interested in scheduling a meeting with Outlook Therapeutics during the conference, please reach out to your BTIG representative.

About Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.



Outlook Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab-vikg; bevacizumab gamma), for the treatment of retina diseases, including wet AMD. LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab gamma) is the first ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab to receive European Commission and United Kingdom Marketing Authorization for the treatment of wet AMD. Outlook Therapeutics is working to initiate its commercial launch of LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab gamma) in the EU and the UK as a treatment for wet AMD in the first calendar quarter of 2025. In the United States, ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™ is investigational, is being evaluated in an ongoing non-inferiority study for the treatment of wet AMD, and if successful, the data may be sufficient for Outlook to resubmit a BLA application to the FDA in the United States. If approved in the United States, ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™, would be the first approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD.

Investor Inquiries:

Jenene Thomas

Chief Executive Officer

JTC Team, LLC

T: 833.475.8247

OTLK@jtcir.com