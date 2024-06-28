ORYZON Announces Voting Results from its 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

All resolutions were approved

Additional resolution to increase capital for up to 100 million euros approved

42.6867% of the issued shares represented

MADRID and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with a strong unmet medical need, announced the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held today in Madrid. A total of 27,110,751 of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation (representing 42.6867% of the capital stock) were represented either in person or by proxy at the meeting.

The shareholders of the Company approved all resolutions listed below, as proposed by the Board of Directors at the Company’s Annual General Meeting, with favorable votes ranging from 96% to 79%.

The annual report and the financial statements for the year 2023

The appropriation of loss

The discharge of the members of the Board of Directors

Election of a new Audit Firm for the years 2024-2026 (KPMG)

Customary delegations to formalize and notarize the resolutions

The compensation for the members of the Board of Directors for the fiscal year 2023

A Capital increase, by means of cash contributions and excluding pre-emptive subscription rights, in an amount of up to 100 million euros and delegation to the Board of Directors of the power to set the date, the issue price (or the procedure for its determination) and other conditions of the issuance in accordance with the provisions of Article 505 of the Spanish Companies Act.

Full details of the proposed resolutions which have been adopted in their entirety and their independent item voting results will be made available on the Company’s web page.

About Oryzon

Founded in 2000 in Barcelona, Spain, Oryzon (ISIN Code: ES0167733015) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company and the European leader in epigenetics, with a strong focus on personalized medicine in CNS disorders and oncology. Oryzon’s team is composed of highly qualified professionals from the pharma industry located in Barcelona, Boston, and San Diego. Oryzon has an advanced clinical portfolio with two LSD1 inhibitors, vafidemstat in CNS and iadademstat in oncology, in several Phase II clinical trials. The company has other pipeline assets directed against other epigenetic targets like HDAC-6, where ORY-4001 has been nominated as clinical candidate for the treatment of certain neurological disorders such as CMT and ALS. In addition, Oryzon has a strong platform for biomarker identification and target validation for a variety of malignant and neurological diseases. For more information, visit www.oryzon.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains, or may contain, forward-looking information and statements about Oryzon, including financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, capital expenditures, synergies, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally identified by the words “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates” and similar expressions. Although Oryzon believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors and holders of Oryzon shares are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Oryzon that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in the documents sent by Oryzon to the Spanish Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV), which are accessible to the public. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and have not been reviewed by the auditors of Oryzon. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. All subsequent oral or written forward-looking statements attributable to Oryzon or any of its members, directors, officers, employees or any persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statement above. All forward-looking statements included herein are based on information available to Oryzon on the date hereof. Except as required by applicable law, Oryzon does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Oryzon’s securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. Any public offering of Oryzon’s securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from Oryzon or the selling security holder, as applicable, that will contain detailed information about Oryzon and management, as well as financial statements.

