Oruka Therapeutics to Present at the 2024 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

May 29, 2024 
1 min read

WALTHAM, Mass., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (“Oruka”), a biotechnology company developing novel biologics designed to set a new standard for the treatment of chronic skin diseases, including plaque psoriasis, today announced that Lawrence Klein, PhD, Chief Executive Officer will present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. ET.

To access a live webcast of the presentation, please visit: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff302/orka/1841232. An archive of the webcast will be available for replay for 90 days following the presentation.

About Oruka Therapeutics

Oruka Therapeutics is developing novel biologics designed to set a new standard for the treatment of chronic skin diseases. Oruka’s mission is to offer patients suffering from chronic skin diseases like plaque psoriasis the greatest possible freedom from their condition by achieving high rates of complete disease clearance with dosing as infrequently as one or twice a year. Oruka is advancing a proprietary portfolio of potentially best-in-class antibodies that were engineered by Paragon Therapeutics and target the core mechanisms underlying plaque psoriasis and other dermatologic and inflammatory diseases. For more information, visit www.orukatx.com and follow Oruka on LinkedIn.

Oruka Therapeutics Corporate Communications Contact:
Sheryl Seapy
949-903-4750
sseapy@realchemistry.com


Events Massachusetts
