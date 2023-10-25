Orthopaedic Solutions Management Launches New locations in Gainesville & Ocala Florida

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orthopaedic Solutions Management (OSM), a physician-led orthopedic focused management services organization, is proud to announce its expansion into two new Florida markets, Gainesville and Ocala. The new locations are the 2nd and 3rd of four new markets planned for OSM this year as part of its state-wide network of best-in-class orthopedic care initiative. The locations will fall under the Florida Orthopaedic Institute (FOI) brand and will be anchored by nine nationally recognized orthopedic specialists with established practices in the market with further expansion planned for 2024.

Across 36 locations, OSM has developed a network of over 150 physicians and 400 total providers across Florida and Georgia. OSM is the largest orthopedic services provider in Florida and one of the largest platforms in the United States.

“We are thrilled to join OSM and lead its efforts in North Central Florida. The partnership will allow us to continue to bring world class orthopedic care to our community for years to come,” said Dr. Michael Moser, one of FOI’s partners in the market.

OSM’s continued growth across Florida furthers its ability to work more closely with payors and employers on value-based and other cost-savings initiatives that suit community needs on a market-by-market basis.

“It’s always exciting when you have the opportunity to partner with the best surgeons in the market. We are thrilled about the expansion and look forward to enhancing orthopedic care in the Gainesville and Ocala communities,” said Lee Levanduski, COO of OSM and FOI.

We are pleased to welcome the following physicians to the FOI and OSM family:

Dr. Justin Deen, M.D.

Dr. Chancellor Gray, M.D.

Dr. Robert Matthias, M.D.

Dr. Michael Moser, M.D.

Dr. Hari Parvataneni, M.D.

Dr. Bryan Prine, M.D.

Dr. Luis Pulido, M.D.

Dr. Christian Reintgen, M.D.

Dr. Michael Seth Smith, M.D.

For more information, please visit www.floridaortho.com.

About OSM

OSM is a physician-led musculoskeletal services platform that empowers physicians to deliver the highest quality care available. OSM’s physicians are known nationally for their work in orthopedic surgery and have been named among the best orthopedic surgeons in the U.S. The shared vision amongst OSM and its practice partners is to develop the industry leader in orthopedic medicine through excellence in clinical quality, value, research, and education. Since its formation in 2019, OSM has grown to one of the largest and fastest growing orthopedic services providers in the county. Today OSM’s platform includes over 150 physicians across Florida and South Georgia. For more information, visit www.ortho-solutions.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orthopaedic-solutions-management-launches-new-locations-in-gainesville--ocala-florida-301967586.html

SOURCE Orthopaedic Solutions Management