Organon To Present at the Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference

JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Organon (NYSE: OGN), announced today that Joe Morrissey, Interim Chief Executive Officer, and Matthew Walsh, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 3rd, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Investors, analysts, members of the media and the general public are invited to listen to a live audio webcast of the presentation at https://www.organon.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/.

About Organon

Organon (NYSE: OGN) is a global healthcare company with a mission to deliver impactful medicines and solutions for a healthier every day. With a portfolio of over 70 products across Women’s Health and General Medicines, which includes biosimilars, Organon focuses on addressing health needs that uniquely, disproportionately or differently affect women, while expanding access to essential treatments in over 140 markets.

Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Organon is committed to advancing access, affordability, and innovation in healthcare. Learn more at www.organon.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, X, YouTube, TikTok and Facebook.

Media Contacts:

Felicia Bisaro

(646) 703-1807

Kate Vossen

(732) 675-8448

Investor Contacts:

Jennifer Halchak

(201) 275-2711

Renee McKnight

(551) 204-6129