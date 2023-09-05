Organon Bolsters Research & Development Expertise with Two Leadership Appointments

JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Organon (NYSE: OGN), a global healthcare company with a focus on women’s health, today announced the appointment of Juan Camilo Arjona Ferreira, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and Charlotte Owens, M.D., as Head of Medical Affairs and Outcomes Research, strengthening the company’s global clinical and medical capabilities, advancing external relationships and fueling efforts to bring forward innovations to solve unmet health needs. Both positions report directly to Sandra Milligan, M.D., J.D., Head of Research and Development.

Dr. Arjona Ferreira brings over two decades of clinical research and development experience and a strong background in women’s health. Most recently, he was CMO of Myovant Sciences Inc., and has previously held leadership roles in women’s health and other therapeutic areas at Shionogi and Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada. Earlier in his career, Dr. Arjona Ferreira practiced as an OB-GYN in university hospitals and private practice.

As the company’s CMO, Dr. Arjona Ferreira will be responsible for leading Organon’s Global Clinical Development, Clinical Trial Operations, Global Biostatistics, and Global Pharmacovigilance and Safety Science teams. He will lead strategy and execution across the company’s clinical development programs, support strong clinical engagement with regulatory authorities, and build and extend the company’s external stakeholder network around the globe.

Dr. Arjona Ferreira commented, “I’m thrilled to be joining the passionate Organon team at such a pivotal time as we’re building and advancing an industry-leading pipeline with both early and late-stage assets. I look forward to collaborating with our incredible network of partners and colleagues worldwide to maximize the potential of our innovations.”

Dr. Owens joins Organon with over a decade of experience in the pharmaceutical and medical device industry, in addition to over 20 years practicing as an OB-GYN. Most recently, Dr. Owens served as Vice President and Head of the Center for Health Equity & Patient Affairs at Takeda. Prior to joining Takeda, Dr. Owens served as a leader in clinical development and medical affairs at AbbVie, Kimberly Clark, and Johnson & Johnson. In those roles, she oversaw the direction, planning, execution, and interpretation of clinical trials to deliver high-quality clinical data, with a focus on women’s health, as well as the therapeutic area’s scientific communications and educational efforts.

In this role, Dr. Owens will lead medical strategy as well as support of marketed and pipeline products around the globe, including health economics and outcomes research. She will develop and foster relationships with external organizations and experts to help ensure that Organon’s products continue to meet market needs, yield desired outcomes, and enhance the organization’s reputation with providers, payers and patients.

“Throughout my career, I have focused on addressing health inequities and creating a more inclusive health ecosystem. It’s an exciting and critical time to join this purpose-driven company that is leading the way in bridging gaps in women’s health – an area where attention, innovation and investment is so badly needed,” Dr. Owens shared.

Added Dr. Milligan, “I’m confident Dr. Arjona Ferreira and Dr. Owens will help us drive forward our mission of delivering impactful medicines and solutions for a ‘healthier every day for every woman’. With their deep expertise and strong relationships across the global healthcare community, I’m thrilled to have them both on board as we pursue our goal of accelerating innovation, improving access and expanding choice to help address therapeutic gaps around the world.”

About Organon

Organon is a global healthcare company formed to focus on improving the health of women throughout their lives. Organon offers more than 60 medicines and products in women’s health in addition to a growing biosimilars business and a large franchise of established medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. Organon’s existing products produce strong cash flows that support investments in innovation and future growth opportunities in women’s health and biosimilars. In addition, Organon is pursuing opportunities to collaborate with biopharmaceutical innovators looking to commercialize their products by leveraging its scale and presence in fast growing international markets.

Organon has a global footprint with significant scale and geographic reach, world-class commercial capabilities, and approximately 10,000 employees with headquarters located in Jersey City, New Jersey.

For more information, visit http://www.organon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements and disclosures in this news release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts and can be identified by the use of words such as “goals”, “may,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “will,” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the expected benefits of the employment of Dr. Arjona Ferreira and Dr. Owens, as well as Organon’s expectations regarding its clinical and medical capabilities, external stakeholder relationships, and business development efforts. Such statements are based on Organon’s current plans and expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause its plans and expectations, including actual results, to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Organon undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in Organon’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including Organon’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and subsequent SEC filings, available at the SEC’s Internet site (www.sec.gov).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230905468265/en/