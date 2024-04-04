NURTEC ODT is Now Available in Canada for the Treatment of Acute Migraine

More than one billion people worldwide live with migraine,i and the World Health Organization classifies migraine as the second leading cause of disability in the world.ii KIRKLAND, QC, April 4, 2024 /CNW/ - NURTEC ODT® (rimegepant) is now available in Canada for use in the acute treatment of migraine, with or without aura in adults older than 18 years of age.iii NURTEC is an orally disintegrating calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist tablet. It was approved by Health Canada on December 1, 2023. Classified as one of the 10 most disabling medical illnesses in the world,iv migraine is a brain disease characterized by attacks that last from four to 72 hours with multiple symptoms including, pulsating moderate to severe headache, sensitivity to light and sound, nausea and sometimes vomiting, as well as cognitive fogginess, amongst other symptoms.v “Migraine is a common, disabling brain disease, and for those living with migraine, effective therapy can take years to be found,” said Dr. Christine Lay, Professor of Neurology and Founding Director of the Headache Program at the University of Toronto. “It is an exciting time for Canadians to now have another targeted, migraine specific therapy in their management toolbox.” An estimated 4.5 million Canadians suffer from migraine with one in four households having someone affected by the disease.vi In Canada, migraine is a leading cause of years lived with disability among those aged 15 to 49 years. vii “Migraine symptoms are complex and may last for several days. People living with migraine are looking for timely and equitable access to new options to effectively manage this highly debilitating disease,” said Wendy Gerhart from Migraine Canada. “We are excited for new treatments to help advance migraine care, which is often overlooked, underdiagnosed, and undertreated.” “Pfizer Canada is proud to bring this new therapy to Canadians impacted by migraine,” said Andréa Mueller, Primary Care Portfolio Lead, Pfizer Canada. “Pfizer has a long-standing legacy in managing neurological conditions, and we are proud to build on our commitment in this area with our work in the treatment of migraine.” About Migraine Migraine is the third most prevalent illness in the world,viii affecting around 1.3 billion people globally.ix Migraine prevalence is highest during peak employment years.x In Canada, migraine is the third-leading cost driver for incremental productivity loss due to absenteeism and presenteeism.xi,xii While migraine affects all demographics, women are disproportionately impacted by this brain disease.xiii About NURTEC ODT® NURTEC ODT targets a key component of migraine by reversibly blocking calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptors. CGRP is increased during a migraine attack, promotes neurogenic inflammation, dilates blood vessels and is involved in nociceptor signaling. CGRP receptor antagonists work by reversibly blocking CGRP receptors, thereby inhibiting the biologic activity of the endogenous CGRP neuropeptide. CGRP receptors are a key contributor to the trigeminal nerve pain and inflammation of migraine.xiv About Pfizer Canada Pfizer Canada ULC is the Canadian operation of Pfizer Inc., one of the world’s leading biopharmaceutical companies. At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that help extend and improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety, and value in the discovery, development, and manufacture of health care products. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments, and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world’s premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments, and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For 175 years, Pfizer has worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. Global headquarters are located in New York City, where the company was founded in 1849. Pfizer’s Canadian footprint includes its headquarters in Kirkland, Quebec and a manufacturing site in Brandon, Manitoba. To learn more about Pfizer Canada, visit pfizer.ca or you can follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram or YouTube. _________________________

i Ryvlin P, Skorobogatykh K, Negro A, et al. Current clinical practice in disabling and chronic migraine in the primary care setting: results from the European My-LIFE anamnesis survey. BMC neurology. 2021;21(1):1. ii World Health Organization classifies migraine as the second leading cause of disability in the world. iii NURTEC Product Monograph. Available at www.pfizer.ca . October 2, 2023. iv World Health Organization. Headache Disorders. Available at: https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/headache-disorders. Last accessed November 2023. v International Headache Society. The International Classification of Headache Disorders, 3rd edition. Cephalagia. 2018;38(1):1-211. vi Migraine Canada. “Canadian Language Guide.” languageguide-onepager-EN-finalweb.pdf (migrainecanada.org) Accessed November 7, 2023. vii Graves EB, Gerber BR, Berrigan PS, Shaw E, Cowling TM, Ladouceur MP, Bougie JK. Epidemiology and treatment utilization for Canadian patients with migraine: a literature review. J Int Med Res. 2022 Sep;50(9):3000605221126380. doi: 10.1177/03000605221126380. PMID: 36173008; PMCID: PMC9528037. viii Migraine Canada. “Canadian Language Guide.” languageguide-onepager-EN-finalweb.pdf ix Global Burden of Disease 2017 Disease and Injury Incidence and Prevalence Collaborators. Global, regional, and national incidence, prevalence, and years lived with disability for 354 diseases and injuries for 195 countries and territories, 1990-2017: a systematic analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2017. Lancet 2018 Nov 10;392(10159):1789-1858. x Buse DC, Fanning KM, Reed ML, et al. Life With Migraine: Effects on Relationships, Career, and Finances From the Chronic Migraine Epidemiology and Outcomes (CaMEO) Study. Headache. 2019;59(8):1286–1299. xi Zhang W, McLeod C, Koehoorn M. The relationship between chronic conditions and absenteeism and associated costs in Canada. Scand J Work Environ Health. 2016 Sep 1;42(5):413-22 xii Patenaude J., Gouault Laliberté A., Beauchemin C., Lachaine J, The Impact of Migraine on Canadians’ Productivity: A Real-World Pharmacy-Based Study, https://www.ispor.org/docs/default-source/intl2023/20230424proxy-migraineispor2023127001-pdf.pdf?sfvrsn=456e609_0 xiii Al-Hassany L, Haas J, et al. Giving Researchers a Headache – Sex and Gender Differences in Migraine. Front. Neurol. 2020;11. xiv Web MD. CGRP inhibitors for migraine. Accessed October 27, 2023 at https://www.webmd.com/migraines-headaches/cgrp-inhibitors-for-migraine. SOURCE Pfizer Canada Inc.