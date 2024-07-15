SUBSCRIBE
Numinus to Host Q3 Fiscal 2024 Results Conference Call on July 11, 2024

July 15, 2024 
2 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, July 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Numinus Wellness Inc. (“Numinus” or the “Company”) (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF), a mental health care company advancing traditional and innovative behavioural health treatments with a focus on safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, will release its financial results for the quarter ended May 31, 2024, after market close on Thursday, July 11, 2024.

Interested parties are invited to participate in the Company’s Q3 2024 results conference call and webcast, which will be held on the same day at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time / 2:30 p.m. Pacific time. During the call, Numinus executives will review the Company’s performance and recent initiatives.

A question-and-answer session will follow management’s prepared remarks. At this time, the operator will provide instructions for qualified equity analysts to submit questions. Investors are invited to submit questions by email to invest@numinus.com. A selection of questions will be answered by management on the call, and all emailed questions will be responded to by email.

To listen to the live webcast, please register at:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/881868667

The webcast will also be archived on the Events and Presentations page of Numinus’ Investor Relations website: https://www.investors.numinus.com/events-and-presentations/

To participate in the live conference call, please use the following dial-in information:

  • 1 (888) 330-3632 (Toll-free North America)
  • 1 (646) 960-0837 (International)
  • Ask to participate in Numinus’ Q3 2024 Results Call

To avoid any delays in joining the call, please dial in at least five minutes before the call starts. If prompted, please provide conference passcode 3547386.

About Numinus

Numinus Wellness Inc. (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF) helps people to heal and be well through the development and delivery of innovative mental health care and access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies. The Numinus model – including psychedelic research and clinic care – is at the forefront of a transformation aimed at healing rather than managing symptoms for depression, anxiety, trauma, pain and substance use. At Numinus, we are leading the integration of psychedelic-assisted therapies into mainstream clinical practice and building the foundation for a healthier society.

Learn more at www.numinus.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/numinus-to-host-q3-fiscal-2024-results-conference-call-on-july-11-2024-302194165.html

SOURCE Numinus Wellness Inc.

Canada
