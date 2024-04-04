NS Pharma Announces Research Alliance with MiNA Therapeutics to Develop Therapies for Rare Diseases of the Central Nervous System

PARAMUS, N.J., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --NS Pharma, Inc. (NS Pharma) announced that its parent company, Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (Nippon Shinyaku) – headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, entered into a joint research agreement with MiNA Therapeutics – headquartered in London, United Kingdom, to develop nucleic acid drugs for the potential treatment of intractable and rare diseases of the central nervous system. The agreement was facilitated by the NS Pharma Innovation Research Partnering (IRP) team, located in Cambridge, MA. We are excited about the innovative possibilities that come from working with small activating RNA (RNAa) therapeutics. “We are incredibly proud of our IRP division and the work it is doing with the great team at MiNA Therapeutics,” said NS Pharma President Tsugio Tanaka. “We are excited about the innovative possibilities that come from working with small activating RNA (RNAa) therapeutics.” Through this agreement, MiNA Therapeutics will provide Nippon Shinyaku RNAa therapeutics, which are oligonucleotides that can increase the transcription of a target gene. Nippon Shinyaku will have the right to exercise an option to exclusively research and develop pharmaceutical candidates derived from the alliance with MiNA Therapeutics by paying lump sum payments and milestones associated with the progress of research and development. After exercising the option, the company will pay milestones and royalties commensurate with the progress of the development and the sales of the product(s) after launch. “Through this research alliance with MiNA Therapeutics, we will continue our efforts to apply our nucleic acid drug technology in the central nervous system,” Tanaka stated. “NS Pharma is committed to extending our technology as far as it can go to help improve the lives of patients with rare diseases.” Nippon Shinyaku has been developing compounds in several therapeutic fields, including hematologic malignancies and intractable/orphan diseases. The company’s U.S. subsidiary is NS Pharma, headquartered in Paramus, NJ with additional offices in Cambridge. About MiNA Therapeutics

MiNA Therapeutics is the global leader in small activating RNA (RNAa) therapeutics. Harnessing innate mechanisms of gene activation, RNAa therapeutics are a revolutionary new class of medicines that can restore or boost normal function of genes and thereby protein-modulated pathways in cells. The company is advancing a proprietary pipeline of new medicines with an initial focus on genetic medicine, while collaborating with leading pharmaceutical companies to apply its technology platform across a broad range of other therapeutic areas. Based on its unique know-how in RNA activation, MiNA Therapeutics is expanding the possibilities of RNA-based medicine. www.minatx.com. About NS Pharma, Inc.

NS Pharma, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. NS Pharma is a registered trademark of the Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. For more information, please visit nspharma.com. U.S. Media Contact:

