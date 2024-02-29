Novavax to Participate in TD Cowen’s 44th Annual Health Care Conference

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a global company advancing protein-based vaccines with its Matrix-M™ adjuvant, today announced it will participate in TD Cowen’s 44th Annual Health Care Conference.

Conference Details: Fireside Chat Date: Wednesday, March 6, 2024 Time: 1:30 – 2:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST) Location: Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston, Massachusetts Moderator: Brendan Smith, Ph.D., Vice President, Biotechnology Equity Research Novavax participant: John Jacobs, President and Chief Executive Officer Conference Event: Investor Meetings Date: Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) promotes improved health by discovering, developing and commercializing innovative vaccines to help protect against serious infectious diseases. Novavax, a global company based in Gaithersburg, Md., U.S., offers a differentiated vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, innovative nanoparticle technology and Novavax’s patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response. The Company’s portfolio includes its COVID-19 vaccine and its pipeline includes a vaccine for COVID-19 and influenza combined. In addition, Novavax’s adjuvant is included in the University of Oxford and Serum Institute of India’s R21/Matrix-M malaria vaccine. Please visit novavax.com and LinkedIn for more information.

