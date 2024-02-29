SUBSCRIBE
Novavax to Participate in TD Cowen’s 44th Annual Health Care Conference

February 29, 2024 | 
1 min read

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a global company advancing protein-based vaccines with its Matrix-M™ adjuvant, today announced it will participate in TD Cowen’s 44th Annual Health Care Conference.

Conference Details:

Fireside Chat

Date:

Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Time:

1:30 – 2:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST)

Location:

Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston, Massachusetts

Moderator:

Brendan Smith, Ph.D., Vice President, Biotechnology Equity Research

Novavax participant:

John Jacobs, President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference

Event:

Investor Meetings

Date:

Wednesday, March 6, 2024

About Novavax
Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) promotes improved health by discovering, developing and commercializing innovative vaccines to help protect against serious infectious diseases. Novavax, a global company based in Gaithersburg, Md., U.S., offers a differentiated vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, innovative nanoparticle technology and Novavax’s patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response. The Company’s portfolio includes its COVID-19 vaccine and its pipeline includes a vaccine for COVID-19 and influenza combined. In addition, Novavax’s adjuvant is included in the University of Oxford and Serum Institute of India’s R21/Matrix-M malaria vaccine. Please visit novavax.com and LinkedIn for more information.

Contacts:
Investors
Erika Schultz
240-268-2022
ir@novavax.com

Media
Ali Chartan
240-720-7804
media@novavax.com

