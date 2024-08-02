SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Novavax to Host Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Operational Highlights on August 8, 2024

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a global company advancing protein-based vaccines with its Matrix-M™ adjuvant, today announced it will report its second quarter 2024 financial results and operational highlights at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, August 8, 2024. Details of the event and replay are as follows:

Conference call details:

Date:

August 8, 2024

Time:

8:30 a.m. U.S. ET

URL to register phone:

https://emportal.ink/3XTduSS

Dial-in number:

(800) 836-8184 (Domestic) or

(+1) (646) 357-8785 (International)

Webcast:

ir.novavax.com/events

  • Participants can join the conference call without operator assistance by registering and entering their phone number with the above URL to receive an instant automated call back.
  • Participants can also dial direct to be entered into the call by an operator and will be prompted to request to join the Novavax, Inc. call.
  • To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that participants join at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast.

Replay details:

Date:

Available starting at 11:30 a.m. ET, August 8, 2024, until 11:59 p.m. U.S. ET, August 15, 2024

Dial-in number:

(888) 660-6345 (Domestic) or

(+1) (646) 517-4150 (International)

Passcode:

52500#

Webcast:

ir.novavax.com/events, until September 8, 2024

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) promotes improved health by discovering, developing and commercializing innovative vaccines to help protect against serious infectious diseases. Novavax, a global company based in Gaithersburg, Md., U.S., offers a differentiated vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, innovative nanoparticle technology and Novavax’s patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response. The Company’s portfolio includes its COVID-19 vaccine and its pipeline includes COVID-19-Influenza Combination and stand-alone influenza vaccine candidates. In addition, Novavax’s adjuvant is included in the University of Oxford and Serum Institute of India’s R21/Matrix-M malaria vaccine. Please visit novavax.com and LinkedIn for more information.

Contacts:

Investors

Erika Schultz

240-268-2022

ir@novavax.com

Media

Giovanna Chandler

202-709-5563

media@novavax.com

