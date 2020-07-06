Northwest Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Joins Illinois Bone & Joint Institute

DES PLAINES, Ill., July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois Bone & Joint Institute (IBJI), one of the largest independent, physician-owned orthopedic practices in Illinois, welcomes Northwest Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine to our practice as of July 1, 2020. Northwest Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine brings a team of five physicians and a team of physical therapists. The doctors’ office is located in the city at the Resurrection Professional Building, 7447 West Talcott Ave., Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60631 and their physical therapy office is in Suite 501.

IBJI is excited to have Northwest Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine join our network of physicians, rehabilitation, and imaging services. With our combined resources, we are better able to support each other and our patients as medical care continues to evolve, by sharing the best practices for patient care.

Northwest Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine has provided orthopaedic care in Chicago and the Northwest Suburbs for 40 years. Both Northwest Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine and IBJI are committed to excellence to help patients move better, live better.

With the addition of Northwest Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, our group of experienced physicians will continue to provide leading-edge orthopaedic care and surgical and nonsurgical treatment for a wide range of musculoskeletal problems.

Northwest Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine physician providers, office location, and contact phone numbers will not be affected by this change. Current patients do not need to take any action to continue seeking care from our practice.

If you are a current patient and have questions, please call 773-631-7898. All other inquiries can be directed to Kelsey Koziel at 847-745-6752 or email kkoziel@ibji.com.

About Illinois Bone & Joint Institute

Illinois Bone & Joint Institute , is one of the largest independent physician-owned orthopedic practices in Illinois. IBJI is dedicated to providing accessible, compassionate, and comprehensive care to your family for every orthopedic specialty with leading-edge technology and innovative treatment options. For more information, please visit ibji.com .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northwest-orthopaedics--sports-medicine-joins-illinois-bone--joint-institute-301088483.html

SOURCE Illinois Bone & Joint Institute