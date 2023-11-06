NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes Announces Participation in Upcoming 2023 Truist Securities Biopharma Symposium

BELOIT, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC, a global innovator in the development, production and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals used to detect and treat cancer, today announced that it will participate in the upcoming 2023 Truist Securities Biopharma Symposium being held November 8 to 9, 2023, in New York, NY. NorthStar executives Stephen Merrick, Executive Chairman, and Paul Estrem, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host one-on-one meetings with investors on November 8, 2023.

“NorthStar continues to expand our leadership position in the rapidly growing area of therapeutic radioisotopes, radiopharmaceuticals, and radiopharmaceutical contract development manufacturing organization (CDMO/CMO) services,” said Frank Scholz, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes. “We are routinely producing therapeutic copper-67 and poised to be one of the first commercial-scale producers of non-carrier added (n.c.a.) actinium-225. NorthStar is strongly positioned for continued rapid growth across the radiopharmaceutical sector, and we look forward to sharing information about our innovative and environmentally sustainable approach to radioisotope production with the investor community at this Truist Biopharma Symposium.”

About Truist Securities

Truist Securities is the full-service corporate and investment banking arm of Truist Financial Corporation. With a rich history extending back more than 125 years, Truist Securities offers a robust capital markets and investment banking platform that includes a comprehensive array of strategic advisory, mergers and acquisition and capital markets capabilities for corporate and institutional clients, including sales, trading and research services in both fixed income and equity. The firm also provides corporate finance, asset finance, risk management, liquidity and treasury management solutions to meet clients’ full spectrum of financial needs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Truist Securities encompasses more than 1,400 teammates in offices located across the U.S. Learn more at www.truistsecurities.com.

About NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC (NorthStar)

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes is a commercial-stage radiopharmaceutical company at the forefront of advancing patient care by utilizing novel technologies to produce commercial-scale radioisotopes that, once attached to a molecule, have the ability to detect and treat cancer. NorthStar’s expanding industry-leading position in the emerging field of radiopharmaceutical therapy is supported by its unique capabilities in the sophisticated production of radioisotopes, proven management team, and state-of-the-art, environmentally preferable technologies. NorthStar routinely produces copper-67 (Cu-67) and is poised to be the first commercial-scale producer of non-carrier-added (n.c.a.) actinium-225 (Ac-225). The Company’s Radiopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) services unit provides customized service offerings and specialized radiopharmaceutical expertise to help biopharmaceutical companies rapidly advance their development and commercial programs. For more information about NorthStar’s comprehensive portfolio and patient-focused services, visit: www.northstarnm.com.

