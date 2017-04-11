SUBSCRIBE
Biotech Beach

Nine Blockbuster Drugs To Watch Are Making Their Debut, Aiming At A $16B Prize In 2021

April 11, 2017 | 
1 min read

The biopharma industry is front-loading blockbuster drug approvals this year.

Clarivate Analytics listed the 9 blockbusters their analysts expect to see approved by the FDA this year, and only 4 of them have yet to get the green light in early Q2, including Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide, their GLP-1 drug for diabetes, and AstraZeneca’s PD-L1 checkpoint durvalumab.

It’s a new world in the payer community, and the consensus peak sales projections seem to be further off the mark than ever as the commercial kickback grows steadily worse.

Europe GLP-1
