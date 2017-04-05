Nimbus Therapeutics Enters Into Strategic Partnership With Charles River To Advance New Therapeutic Programs

WILMINGTON, Mass. & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nimbus Therapeutics and Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) today launched a multi-year strategic partnership to advance new programs spanning the disease areas of immunology, metabolic disorders and oncology from the discovery phase through to Investigational New Drug (IND) submission.

“We expect that our portfolio of discovery and safety assessment expertise, together with Nimbus’ impressive track record in using computational chemistry to accelerate drug discovery, will result in additional speed and scale to their future pipeline”

The collaboration announced today expands upon the long-standing relationship between Nimbus and Charles River to work on targets of critical importance. Nimbus, a biotechnology company applying deep computational chemistry expertise throughout drug discovery and development, collaborates closely with Charles River as part of its unique outsourcing model to design breakthrough medicines.

The combined team will advance programs through discovery and preclinical development, taking advantage of Charles River’s capabilities from initial hit identification through all aspects of discovery optimization, including medicinal chemistry and pharmacology, and ultimately, into safety testing and IND submission. Under the terms of the agreement, Charles River is eligible to receive potential milestone payments from Nimbus for certain undisclosed program advancements.

“We expect that our portfolio of discovery and safety assessment expertise, together with Nimbus’ impressive track record in using computational chemistry to accelerate drug discovery, will result in additional speed and scale to their future pipeline,” said James Foster, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Charles River.

Don Nicholson, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Nimbus, added: “Charles River’s broad experience in discovery research across multiple therapeutic areas, as well as background in safety assessment, makes them a highly valued contributor to Nimbus’ drug discovery efforts. We’re looking forward to furthering our collaboration with Charles River as we work together to progress the most promising targets through discovery and preclinical development.”

About Nimbus Therapeutics

Nimbus Therapeutics is a biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts (USA). With its breakthrough computational chemistry platform, enabled through its privileged partnership with co-founder, Schrödinger, Inc., Nimbus is pioneering the application of computational chemistry to design treatments for substantial and underserved human diseases. The company’s focus on metabolic diseases, cancer and immune-inflammatory disorders reflects the mechanistic relationship between these disorders, and Nimbus’ ability to rapidly tackle well validated targets as well as those that have proven intractable to the approaches taken by others in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, resulting in medicines with high potency, selectivity and other desirable drug-like properties. To learn more, please visit www.nimbustx.com.

About Charles River

Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. To learn more about our unique portfolio and breadth of services, visit www.criver.com.