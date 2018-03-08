SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Nimbus Therapeutics Announces Departure of Chief Scientific Officer Rosana Kapeller, M.D., Ph.D.

March 8, 2018 | 
2 min read

Nimbus Therapeutics, a biotechnology company applying deep computational expertise throughout drug discovery and development, announced today that Rosana Kapeller has resigned from the company after more than eight years of success to explore an executive leadership role.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Nimbus Therapeutics, a biotechnology company applying deep computational expertise throughout drug discovery and development, announced today that Rosana Kapeller has resigned from the company after more than eight years of success to explore an executive leadership role. Collaboratively with a stellar team of internal and external collaborators Dr. Kapeller played a crucial role in establishing the Nimbus platform, validating the approach and advancing multiple promising programs. Nimbus has begun a search for her successor.
“As the founding Chief Scientific Officer of Nimbus, Rosana has helped build a successful and thriving biotech company from the ground up, and has been an important part of our success in turning the vision of computational-based drug discovery into reality,” said Donald Nicholson, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer. “Rosana is a top-notch scientist who is uniformly admired by the team at Nimbus and our wide array of corporate and academic partners. She has helped assemble a talented, high caliber drug discovery organization which is larger and more capable than at any time in our history, and the deep experience and talent of our leadership team has enabled a seamless transition.”
“Contributing to the success of Nimbus over these years with the team, Board, and collaborators has been an amazing professional and personal achievement that I will treasure always,” said Dr. Kapeller. “I’m confident that Don and the team will continue to exceed the ambitious goals we set out from when I joined Nimbus eight years ago.”
About Nimbus Therapeutics
Nimbus Therapeutics is a biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts (USA). Nimbus is pioneering the application of highly-advanced computational technologies to the design and development of novel treatments for substantial and underserved human diseases. The company’s focus on metabolic diseases, cancer and immune-inflammatory disorders reflects the mechanistic relationship between these disorders, and Nimbus’ ability to rapidly tackle well validated targets as well as those that have proven intractable to others. The company’s LLC/subsidiary architecture enables diverse and synergistic partnerships to deliver breakthrough medicines. To learn more, please visit www.nimbustx.com.

Contacts

Ten Bridge Communications
Dan Quinn, 781-475-7974
dan@tenbridgecommunications.com

Source: Nimbus Therapeutics

People
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Gilead's headquarters in Silicon Valley
Bladder Cancer
Gilead Withdraws ADC Trodelvy in Bladder Cancer After Trial Failure
October 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Pictured: Wall sign of the Novo Nordisk Foundation and Novo Holdings in Denmark
Mergers & acquisitions
Unions, Public Interest Groups Call on FTC to Challenge Novo Holdings-Catalent Acquisition
October 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Hand holding pencil erasing an employee. Dismissal or bankrumptcy concept. Vector illustration.
Layoffs
Sage Therapeutics Will Lay Off 33% of Employees, Including Over Half of R&D
October 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Sanofi's Distribution Center in Quebec, Canada
Radiopharmaceuticals
Sanofi Inks $326M Radiopharma Deal With Orano
October 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac