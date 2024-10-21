Zai Lab Announces Participation in November and December Investor Conferences

SHANGHAI & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) today announced that members of the Company’s senior management team will participate in the following investor conferences in November and December 2024:
Goldman Sachs APAC Healthcare Corporate Day 2024
Time: November 5-8, 2024
Location: Hong Kong, Hong Kong
Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat: Tuesday, November 19, 2024,1:30 p.m. GT
Location: Aldwych, London
Citi’s 2024 Global Healthcare Conference
Time: December 3-5, 2024
Location: Miami, Florida
About Zai Lab
Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) is an innovative, research-based, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company based in China and the United States. We are focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative products that address medical conditions with significant unmet needs in the areas of oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and infectious disease. Our goal is to leverage our competencies and resources to positively impact human health in China and worldwide.
