Rubedo Life Sciences Announces European Expansion Ahead of First Clinical Trial

Phase 1 dermatology study of lead candidate RLS-1496 to initiate in early 2025 in Europe

European headquarters and clinical operations established in Milan, Italy

CDP Venture Capital expands Rubedo’s recent Series A along with other new investors

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Italy--Rubedo Life Sciences, a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing first-in-class therapies targeting senescent cells which drive age-related diseases, today announced the opening of their European headquarters and clinical operations in Milan. This comes ahead of the company’s first-in-human and Phase 1 study for RLS-1496, a first-in-class treatment for inflammatory skin disease, early next year in Europe. This will be the company’s first clinical trial and operations beyond its world headquarters in California, an acknowledgment of the global impact the diseases of aging have in patients’ lives.









“As we make the transition to a clinical stage company, we have an exciting opportunity to leverage world class talent and infrastructure on the Continent to translate our groundbreaking research in the field of cellular senescence into first-in-class therapies for patients with medical skin conditions where senescent cells play a role and skin aging,” said Marco Quarta, CEO & Co-Founder of Rubedo Life Sciences. “With the support of top tier EU investors like CDP Venture Capital, we are thrilled to announce this expansion into Europe as we become a truly global company.”

“We are excited to become partners and back the expansion of Rubedo Life Sciences in Italy, reflecting two of the country’s core priorities for the future: driving strategic investments in AI and biotech and fostering the return of top talent. This investment reflects our commitment to supporting innovation while also reinforcing Italy’s position as a hub for these high-impact industries,” said Agostino Scornajenchi, CEO and General Manager of CDP Venture Capital.

RLS-1496 is a topically administered therapeutic, and the Phase 1 study will include patients with skin conditions to test safety in primary endpoints. Secondary endpoints will include cellular senescence and disease-associated biomarkers. RLS-1496 has been developed as a topical treatment first to achieve a more efficient proof of concept relative to a systemically administered therapy.

About Rubedo Life Sciences

Rubedo Life Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company developing a broad portfolio of innovative therapies engineered to target cells which drive chronic age-related diseases. Our proprietary ALEMBIC™ drug discovery platform has engineered novel first-in-class small molecules designed to selectively target various types of senescent cells, which play a key role in the progression of pulmonary, dermatological, oncological, neurodegenerative, fibrotic and other chronic disorders. The Rubedo leadership team is composed of industry leaders and early pioneers in chemistry, technology, and life sciences, with expertise in drug development and commercialization from both large pharma and leading biotech companies. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, USA. For additional information, visit www.rubedolife.com.

