Neurogene to Present Interim Clinical Data from Phase 1/2 Trial of NGN-401 Gene Therapy for Rett Syndrome

Company to host webcast to review data on November 11 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Late-breaker poster to be presented during Child Neurology Society Meeting on November 12

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Neurogene Inc. (Nasdaq: NGNE), a clinical-stage company founded to bring life-changing genetic medicines to patients and families affected by rare neurological diseases, today announced that it will host a webcast to present interim efficacy data from the low-dose cohort of its ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of NGN-401 gene therapy for pediatric patients with Rett syndrome on November 11, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Safety data from the low- and high-dose cohorts will also be shared.





These data will also be presented in a late-breaking poster presentation during the 53rd Annual Child Neurology Society (CNS) Annual Meeting on November 12 at 12:30 p.m. PT in San Diego, CA.

Neurogene’s Analyst and Investor Webcast/Conference Call

The live webcast and conference call information will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of Neurogene’s website under Events, where the webcast replay will also be available for a limited time.

Neurogene’s CNS Meeting Presentation

Poster Title: NGN-401, a Novel Regulated Gene Therapy for Rett Syndrome: Preliminary Results from the First-in-Human Study

NGN-401, a Novel Regulated Gene Therapy for Rett Syndrome: Preliminary Results from the First-in-Human Study Presenter: Bernhard Suter, M.D., Medical Director of the Blue Bird Circle Rett Center at Texas Children’s Hospital, Associate Professor of Pediatrics and Neurology at Baylor College of Medicine, and principal investigator in the NGN-401 clinical trial

About Neurogene

The mission of Neurogene is to treat devastating neurological diseases to improve the lives of patients and families impacted by these rare diseases. Neurogene is developing novel approaches and treatments to address the limitations of conventional gene therapy in central nervous system disorders. This includes selecting a delivery approach to maximize distribution to target tissues and designing products to maximize potency and purity for an optimized efficacy and safety profile. The Company’s novel and proprietary EXACT transgene regulation platform technology allows for the delivery of therapeutic levels while limiting transgene toxicity associated with conventional gene therapy. Neurogene has constructed a state-of-the-art gene therapy manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas. CGMP production of NGN-401 was conducted in this facility and will support pivotal clinical development activities. For more information, visit www.neurogene.com.

