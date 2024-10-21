SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies to Participate at the AI Driven Drug Discovery Summit USA 2024

October 21, 2024 | 
1 min read

VICTORIA, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$IPA #AI--ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (the “Company” or “IPA”) (NASDAQ: IPA), an AI-driven biotherapeutic research and technology company, today announced that Dr. Dirk Van Hyfte, Head of Innovation at BioStrand, IPA’s AI subsidiary, will participate on a Fireside Chat during the AI Driven Drug Discovery Summit USA 2024 taking place at the Aloft Boston Seaport District Hotel, Boston, Massachusetts, November 12-14, 2024.


AI Driven Drug Discovery Summit
Date: Thursday, November 14
Time: 11:30 pm EST
Format: Fireside Chat

To register for the event, please click Here

Meet with us

For appointment scheduling, please contact Jennifer K. Zimmons, PhD, MBA, at Quantum Media: jen@quantum-corp.com, +1.917.214.3514.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is a biotechnology company that leverages multi-omics modeling and complex artificial intelligence through a series proprietary and patented technologies. The Company owns an integrated end-to-end suite of capabilities to support the development of therapeutic antibodies and are known for solving very complex industry challenges. IPA has several subsidiaries in North America and Europe including entities such as Talem Therapeutics LLC, BioStrand BV, ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (Canada) Ltd. and ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (Europe) B.V. (collectively, the “IPA Family”).

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact
Kirsten Beduya
Quantum Media Group, LLC
kirsten@quantum-corp.com

Events Canada
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Entrance to Vertex's office in Boston, Massachusetts
Pain
Vertex Unveils Full Phase III Data for Non-Opioid Pain Candidate, Touts Safety Profile
October 21, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Novartis' logo outside its building in S
Drug pricing
NJ Court Tosses Novartis’ Lawsuit Against Drug Negotiation Program in Latest Setback for Big Pharma
October 21, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Astellas' Americas headquarters in Illin
Approvals
Astellas’ First-in-Class, Claudin-Targeted Therapy Wins FDA Nod for Certain Gastric Cancers
October 21, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration featuring image of USP expert volunteers
Partnered
USP Aims to Double, Diversify Volunteer Applicant Pool for 2025–2030 Cycle
October 21, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights