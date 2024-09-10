Foresight Diagnostics to Present New Data on Foresight CLARITY™ MRD in Early-Stage Breast Cancer at ESMO Congress 2024

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresight Diagnostics (Foresight), a leader in ultra-sensitive minimal residual disease (MRD) detection, today announced an upcoming presentation featuring its Foresight CLARITY™ MRD platform at the ESMO Congress 2024 on September 16 in Barcelona, Spain.



In collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) and Stanford University, the study will showcase the clinical performance of Foresight CLARITY for MRD-based recurrence detection in early-stage breast cancer patients from MSK’s L iquid B iopsy for IN terception of C ancer (MSK-LINC) study. MSK-LINC is a prospective study led by principal investigator Pedram Ravazi, MD, PhD, a breast medical oncologist and Director of Liquid Biopsy & Genomics at MSK. It is designed to assess the utility of MRD detection and monitoring during and after curative-intent therapy in enabling earlier treatment interventions and improving outcomes for patients with early-stage solid tumor cancers.



“The ability to study MRD in early-stage breast cancer has often been limited by assay sensitivity,” said David Kurtz, MD, PhD, Foresight’s Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research. “The results from this study point to Foresight CLARITY’s ultra-sensitive MRD detection as a promising tool to advance research in novel personalized treatment strategies. We look forward to presenting our findings at the upcoming ESMO Congress.”

“There are a number of promising therapies, either approved or in development for late-stage breast cancer, that we aim to introduce to early-stage patients with a high risk of recurrence after surgery,” said Dr. Ravazi. “Our study with Foresight Diagnostics is a significant step forward in helping us evaluate the potential of ultra-sensitive MRD monitoring as a biomarker to escalate and de-escalate care with the goal of increasing the cure rate while minimizing harm to our patients.” This study is part of MSK’s broader Global Biomarker Development Program, which aims to advance the use of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) as a clinical biomarker through collaborative research across academia, clinical practice, diagnostic developers, and pharmaceutical companies.

Foresight CLARITY’s performance is powered by PhasED-Seq™, a technology that utilizes a patient’s unique set of phased variants to identify ctDNA as a measure of residual disease. Foresight previously partnered with MSK and Stanford University on a similar research application of Foresight’s MRD technology in early-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), which was presented by James Isbell, MD, MSCI, at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in June 2024.

The full data have been submitted for presentation at the ESMO Congress 2024. Further information about the poster presentation can be found below:

Ultra-sensitive ctDNA detection and monitoring in early-stage breast cancer using PhasED-Seq

Monday, September 16, 2024

Presented by Dr. Luc Cabel, investigator at Memorial Sloan Kettering. Dr. Cabel will be present at the poster to take questions from 12:00-1:00pm CET.

Poster #293

