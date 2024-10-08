Dermata Therapeutics to Participate in the 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit on Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA)(NASDAQ:DRMAW) (“Dermata” or the “Company”), a late-stage biotechnology company focusing on the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions, today announced that the Company’s CEO, Gerry Proehl, will present at the 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit, presented by Maxim Group LLC, on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, at 3:30PM ET.

Maxim Senior Analysts will host a wide range of biotechnology, diagnostic, medical device, and healthcare information technology companies in a series of presentations and interactive discussions with CEOs and key management. They also plan to host several topical industry panels that promise to be timely and engaging. To attend, sign up to become an M-Vest member.

Mr. Proehl will provide an update on the Dermata’s Phase 3 acne program followed by a Q&A session.

Event: 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit

Date: October 15, 2024

Time: 3:30PM (Eastern Time)

Location: Virtual

About Dermata Therapeutics

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. is a late-stage biotechnology company focusing on the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions. The Company’s lead product candidate, DMT310, is the Company’s first product candidate being developed from its Spongilla technology platform and is currently being evaluated in a Phase 3 program. DMT310 is a once-weekly topical product candidate derived from a naturally sourced freshwater sponge with multiple unique mechanisms of action. DMT310 has been studied for the treatment of acne, rosacea, and psoriasis. The Company’s second product candidate, DMT410, uses its Spongilla technology as a new method for topical intradermal delivery of botulinum toxin for the treatment of hyperhidrosis and multiple aesthetic skin conditions. Dermata is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit http://www.dermatarx.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the Company’s current beliefs and expectations and new risks may emerge from time to time. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors including, but are not limited to, statements related to: the potential development and commercialization of product candidates; the ability of the Company’s product candidates to achieve applicable endpoints in clinical trials; whether the results of the Company’s product candidates will lead to future product development; and whether the Company will have the ability to obtain adequate funding for future development of its product candidates. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various factors, including the risks and uncertainties inherent in drug development, approval, and commercialization, and the fact that past results of clinical trials may not be indicative of future trial results. For a discussion of these and other factors, please refer to Dermata’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Dermata undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities, and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. Maxim Group provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research, and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board and is a member of FINRA SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit maximgrp.com

Investors:

Cliff Mastricola

Investor Relations

cmastricola@dermatarx.com

SOURCE: Dermata Therapeutics

