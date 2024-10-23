Circle Pharma’s First-in-Class Oral Macrocycle Cyclin A/B RxL Inhibitor, CID-078, Preclinical Data Highlighted at the 36th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BreastCancer--Circle Pharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing a new generation of macrocycle therapies, today announced that preclinical data from its lead candidate, CID-078, a first-in-class oral macrocycle cyclin A/B RxL inhibitor, has been selected for a late-breaking poster presentation at the 36th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, also known as the Triple Meeting. The symposium is taking place from October 23-25, 2024, in Barcelona, Spain.





Poster presentation details are below:

Author: Wang et al.

Title: CID-078, a First-in-Class Oral Macrocycle Cyclin A/B RxL Inhibitor, Demonstrates Anti-Tumor Activity in ESF-driven Cancers

Abstract Number: PB-515

Session Title: Late breaking posters

Date and Time: October 23, 2024 (6 a.m. EST/12 p.m. CEST) to October 25, 2024 (11 a.m. EST/5 p.m. CEST)

The digital poster can be viewed here.

The pre-clinical data shows CID-078 demonstrated single-agent tumor activity across tumor cell line and in vivo models with dysregulated cell cycle (CDK-RB-E2F) function. Notably, tumor regressions were observed in small-cell lung cancer (SCLC), non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) preclinical models. Within specific indications, CID-078 single agent activity was correlated with RB1 mutation, high E2F target, or G2M checkpoint hallmark pathway scores. The cumulative pre-clinical data suggests that CID-078 holds promise as a monotherapy for patients with these cancers. A multi-center phase 1 clinical trial (NCT06577987) is currently enrolling patients.

About CID-078

CID-078 is an orally bioavailable macrocycle with dual cyclin A and B RxL inhibitory activity that selectively targets tumor cells with oncogenic alterations that cause cell cycle dysregulation. In biochemical and cellular studies, Circle Pharma’s cyclin A/B RxL inhibitors have been shown to potently and selectively disrupt the protein-to-protein interaction between cyclins A and B and their key substrates and modulators, including E2F (a substrate of cyclin A) and Myt1 (a modulator of cyclin B). Preclinical studies have demonstrated the ability of these cyclin A/B RxL inhibitors to cause single-agent tumor regressions in multiple in vivo models. A multi-center phase 1 clinical trial (NCT06577987) is currently enrolling patients.

About Circle Pharma, Inc.

South San Francisco-based Circle Pharma is advancing the discovery and development of intrinsically cell-permeable macrocycles that can be delivered by multiple routes, including oral administration. Circle Pharma’s MXMO™ platform combines structure-based rational drug design and advanced synthetic chemistry to develop a new generation of macrocycle therapies for challenging targets to address unmet clinical needs. Circle Pharma is focusing its development efforts on cyclins, which are master regulators of the machinery that controls the progression of cells through the cell cycle and are key drivers in many cancers.

To learn more about Circle Pharma, please visit www.circlepharma.com.

Contacts



Media Contact:

Roslyn Patterson

650.825.4099

roslyn.patterson@circlepharma.com