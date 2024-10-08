Cellipont Bioservices and Mongoose Bio Sign Agreement to Advance MGB-001, its Lead TCR-T therapy, towards the Clinic for Multiple Cancers

THE WOODLANDS, Texas and HOUSTON, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellipont Bioservices, a leading cell therapy Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), and Mongoose Bio, a private clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering next generation precision T-cell based therapies targeting solid cancers, today announced the signing of an agreement for the Technology Transfer, Process Development, and cGMP Manufacture of their autologous MGB-001 TCR-T Cell Therapy Program.

”...with Cellipont’s team of experts on board, we are on target to bring this very promising therapy to patients ...”

Mongoose Bio aims to transform the treatment of cancer by leveraging its proprietary antigen discovery pipeline and advanced memory T cell reprogramming technology, to achieve unparalleled coverage of both common and rare solid tumors, delivering sustained immunoprotection. The platform integrates Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI) to enhance the antigen discovery and T cell engineering processes, optimizing therapeutic efficacy and patient outcomes.

MGB-001, Mongoose Bio’s lead asset is an epigenetically reprogrammed autologous TCR-T cell therapy directed against a target that is both highly immunogenic and broadly expressed in many solid tumors. Unlike other TCRs on the market or in development, ID/validation of this TCR epitope was rigorously selected from among an unbiased pool of 1000s of well-curated MHC-eluted peptides, empirically validated, and clinically annotated to target pan-cancers. This therapy is built upon 17 years of pioneering work by founder Dr. Cassian Yee at his lab at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (MDACC). Dr. Yee is a CPRIT Scholar.

“We’re pleased to be partnering with Mongoose Bio on their MGB-001 TCR-T Cell Therapy program. “We look forward to collaborating and working with their team to deliver this novel cell therapy to cancer patients,” said Mike O’Mara, COO of Cellipont Bioservices.

“Cellipont is a strong partner for us and has excellent manufacturing capabilities to support advancing our lead candidate MGB-001 into the clinic,” said Neil Warma, President and CEO of Mongoose Bio. “Our TCR-T therapies have the potential to transform the treatment of cancer and with Cellipont’s team of experts on board, we are on target to bring this very promising therapy to patients who have failed approved, front-line therapies in multiple tumor indications.”

About Cellipont

Cellipont Bioservices is a premier Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) specializing in the advancement of cell therapies. With a team of industry-leading experts, Cellipont is at the forefront of cell therapy development and manufacturing, offering comprehensive solutions from process development, analytical services, to large-scale commercial manufacturing. Our purpose-built facility, combined with our cutting-edge technology and commitment to quality enable us to support our clients in delivering life-changing cell therapies to patients worldwide. Cellipont Bioservices is dedicated to excellence in all aspects of our operations, ensuring that we not only meet but exceed the expectations of our clients and the communities we serve. To learn more, visit

About Mongoose Bio, Inc.

Mongoose Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for solid cancers. Mongoose Bio uses a combination of proprietary methodologies including an Immunopeptidome Discovery Platform (IDP) and Epigenetic T Cell Reprogramming (ECMR) to develop next-generation adoptive TCR-T cell therapies. More information can be found at

