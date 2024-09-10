Avistone Announces Results from a Sponsored Clinical Research Program Studying the Combination of Two Small-Molecule c-MET and EGFR Inhibitors in NSCLC Patients at the 2024 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC)

BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beijing Avistone Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (also referred to as Avistone Biotechnology or Avistone), an innovative biotechnology company focused on precision oncology therapeutics, announced results from an oral presentation at the IASLC 2024 World Conference on Lung Cancer (#WCLC24) in San Diego, CA.





“The development of drugs for indications related to both c-MET and EGFR targets has always been a difficult one. We are now entering an era where the clinical combination of these targets has shown meaningful potential benefit to patients with NSCLC. We are excited to share these preliminary clinical results from the combination of our two novel (cMET and EGFR) inhibitors in NSCLC patients with EGFR mutation-positive, MET amplified or MET overexpression,” said Dr. Hepeng Shi, Chairman, CEO, and Founder of Avistone.

Details and highlights from the oral presentation are as follows:

Title: Vebreltinib plus PLB1004 in EGFR-mutated, NSCLC with MET amplification or MET overexpression following EGFR-TKI

Results: Forty-four patients received Vebreltinib 100mg plus PLB1004 160mg (n=15), Vebreltinib 150mg plus PLB1004 160mg (n=13), Vebreltinib 200mg plus PLB1004 80mg (n=3), or Vebreltinib 150mg plus PLB1004 80mg (n=13) and were included in the overall safety analysis. Among the 44 patients evaluated, 36.4% of patients had brain metastases and 86.4% of patients had previously received a third-generation EGFR-TKI, respectively. Objective responses occurred across all Vebreltinib and PLB1004 dose levels tested, with partial responses (PRs) observed in 19/32 (59.4%) response-evaluable patients. Among patients with brain metastases, the ORR was 75.0% (9/12). The ORR was 58.6% (17/29) in patients who received prior third-generation EGFR-TKI. The most common TRAEs were rash and paronychia. No patients discontinued treatment due to TRAEs.

Clinical Trial Identifier: NCT06343064

About Avistone Biotechnology

Beijing Avistone Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (also referred to as Avistone Biotechnology or Avistone) is an innovative biotechnology company focused on developing innovative therapies for patients with significant unmet medical needs globally. Avistone has an extensive portfolio and pipeline of targeted therapies in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) and in other solid tumors.

