Auron Announces Poster Presentation at 2024 PCF Annual Scientific Retreat

October 11, 2024 
1 min read

NEWTON, Mass., Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auron Therapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation targeted therapies by identifying and inhibiting the oncogenic cell states of cancer, today announced that the Company will present updated preclinical data from its lead program during a poster session at the 31st Annual Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) Annual Scientific Retreat from October 24-26, 2024 in Carlsbad, CA.

At PCF, Auron will present in vitro and in vivo data from AUTX-703, its oral, potent and selective degrader of KAT2A/B that is being developed for the treatment of AML and neuroendocrine carcinomas including SCLC and NEPC. Auron is on-track to submit an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for AUTX-703 in late 2024 for initiation of clinical development in early 2025.

Details for Auron’s presentation at the PCF Annual Scientific Retreat are below:

  • Abstract Title: AUTX-703, a Highly Potent and selective KAT2A and KAT2B Protein Degrader, Induces Cell State Changes and Inhibits Growth in NEPC and SCLC Cancers
  • Session Date and Time: Thursday, October 24, 7:30 - 10:30 p.m. PT

About Auron Therapeutics

Auron Therapeutics is a patient-centered, platform-powered, product-driven oncology company. Auron is leading the next generation of targeted cancer therapies by identifying and inhibiting the oncogenic cell states of cancer. Auron pioneered its AURIGIN™ platform, which uses AI and machine learning to compare normal cell states with cancerous cell states to identify novel cancer targets, optimal development models, and biomarkers to facilitate proper patient selection. Using AURIGIN, the Company is building a pipeline of small molecule targeted therapies, led by AUTX-703, which is being developed for the treatment of both solid tumors, including small cell lung cancer and neuroendocrine prostate cancer, and hematologic malignancies, including acute myeloid leukemia. For more information, please visit aurontx.com.

Investor Contact:

Renee Leck
THRUST Strategic Communications
renee@thrustsc.com

