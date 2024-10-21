Astria Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology Annual Scientific Meeting

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing therapies for allergic and immunologic diseases, today announced that leading HAE experts will present two posters at the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (ACAAI) Annual Scientific Meeting in Boston, Massachusetts on October 25, 2024.





Dr. Aleena Banerji, M.D., Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and Clinical Director of the Allergy and Immunology Unit at Massachusetts General Hospital, will present new quality of life data from initial results from the Phase 1b/2 trial of navenibart (STAR-0215) in a presentation of a poster titled “STAR-0215 Induces Rapid Improvements of Quality of Life in HAE Patients in the ALPHA-STAR Trial.” The presentation will take place in Exhibit Hall A on Friday, October 25 at 3:30pm EST.

Astria sponsored additional quality of life research in people living with HAE that will be presented by Dr. Donald Levy, M.D., Health Sciences Professor of Medicine in the Division of Basic and Clinical Immunology at the University of California at Irvine. Dr. Levy will present a poster titled “Quality of Life and Burden of Disease in Patients with Hereditary Angioedema and their Caregivers” in Exhibit Hall A on Friday, October 25 at 3:45pm EST.

About Astria Therapeutics:

Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, and our mission is to bring life-changing therapies to patients and families affected by allergic and immunologic diseases. Our lead program, navenibart (STAR-0215), is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in clinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Our second program, STAR-0310, is a monoclonal antibody OX40 antagonist in preclinical development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. Learn more about our company on our website, www.astriatx.com, or follow us on X and Instagram @AstriaTx and on Facebook and LinkedIn.

