NewAmsterdam Pharma to Announce Topline Data from Pivotal Phase 3 BROOKLYN Clinical Trial Evaluating Obicetrapib in Patients with Heterozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia on Monday, July 29, 2024

NAARDEN, the Netherlands and MIAMI, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (Nasdaq: NAMS or “NewAmsterdam” or the “Company”), a late-stage, clinical biopharmaceutical company developing oral, non-statin medicines for patients at risk of cardiovascular disease (“CVD”) with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (“LDL-C”), for whom existing therapies are not sufficiently effective or well-tolerated, today announced it will report topline data from the Company’s Phase 3 BROOKLYN clinical trial (NCT05425745) on Monday, July 29, 2024.



Conference Call and Webcast

NewAmsterdam will host a live webcast and conference call to review the topline results from BROOKLYN on Monday, July 29th, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET. To access the live webcast, participants may register here. The live webcast will be available under the “Events” section of the Investor Relations page of the NewAmsterdam website at ir.newamsterdampharma.com.

To participate via telephone, please register in advance here. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. While not required, it is recommended that participants join the call ten minutes prior to the scheduled start. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on NewAmsterdam’s website.

About NewAmsterdam

NewAmsterdam Pharma (Nasdaq: NAMS) is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve patient care in populations with metabolic diseases where currently approved therapies have not been adequate or well tolerated. We seek to fill a significant unmet need for a safe, well-tolerated and convenient LDL-lowering therapy. In multiple phase 3 studies, NewAmsterdam is investigating obicetrapib, an oral, low-dose and once-daily CETP inhibitor, alone or as a fixed-dose combination with ezetimibe, as LDL-C lowering therapies to be used as an adjunct to statin therapy for patients at risk of CVD with elevated LDL-C, for whom existing therapies are not sufficiently effective or well tolerated.

