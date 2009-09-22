SUBSCRIBE
New Reagents from New England Biolabs, Inc. Bring Purity and Increased Value to Sample Prep for Next Generation Sequencing

September 22, 2009 | 
IPSWICH, Mass., Sept. 22 /PRNewswire/ -- New England Biolabs introduces NEBNext(TM), a series of highly pure reagents that facilitate sample preparation for downstream applications such as next generation sequencing and expression library construction. All reagents undergo stringent quality controls and functional validation, ensuring maximum yield, convenience and value.

Available as sets, master mixes or modules, NEBNext reagents offer convenience and allow customization based on the sequencing platform being used. Reagents are available for each step of library construction workflow, including end repair, dA-tailing, adapter ligation and amplification. Additionally, NEB offers NEBNext dsDNA Fragmentase(TM), an enzyme-based solution for fragmentation of DNA that is only available from New England Biolabs.

