SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Deals

New GlaxoSmithKline CEO Looks To Unload Sports Nutrition Brand Successor Bought For $205 Million

June 23, 2017 | 
1 min read

GlaxoSmithKline Plc’s new Chief Executive Officer Emma Walmsley is shaking up the British drugmaker’s portfolio of smaller products with plans to divest its MaxiNutrition sports nutrition brand, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

GSK bought the business, which makes protein bars, drinks and powders, for 162 million pounds ($205 million) in 2010 under previous CEO Andrew Witty. It is best known for its Maximuscle products for weight-trainers.

The original acquisition was seen as complementing GSK’s Lucozade sports drinks. Lucozade, however, was sold in 2013 and Walmsley, who took over on April 1, has decided the UK-focused MaxiNutrition business no longer fits in the wider group.

Mergers & acquisitions Europe
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Wall sign of the Novo Nordisk Foundation and Novo Holdings in Denmark
Mergers & acquisitions
Unions, Public Interest Groups Call on FTC to Challenge Novo Holdings-Catalent Acquisition
October 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Sanofi's Distribution Center in Quebec, Canada
Radiopharmaceuticals
Sanofi Inks $326M Radiopharma Deal With Orano
October 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Businessman rejecting money in white envelope offered by his partner in the dark, anti bribery concept - panoramic banner
Business
Vanda Rejects Another Acquisition Offer From Cycle, Affirms Confidence in Business
October 15, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Puzzle Brain and US Currency. 3D rendering
Mergers & acquisitions
Lundbeck Deepens Neuro, Rare Disease Portfolio With $2.6B Longboard Buy
October 14, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac