N-Power Medicine Collaborates with Merck to Expand Oncologist and Patient Access to Clinical Trials

N-Power Medicine to provide oncology clinics with needed research infrastructure to support Merck’s oncology clinical trials.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- N-Power Medicine, a company reinventing the clinical trial process, is collaborating with Merck & Co., known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, to enable a greater number of oncologists, and the patients they care for, to participate in clinical research. N-Power Medicine’s real-time registry and point-of-care platform combines technology, AI, and embedded research staff to deliver an integrated and efficient workflow for clinical research and routine patient care. Oncology practices in N-Power Medicine’s Clinical Research Network represent a new kind of clinical research site, with greater physician participation to increase access to clinical trials for eligible patients at the right time.

“We are proud to collaborate with Merck, a company that is leading innovation in the clinical development process and the acceleration of transformative medicines to people living with cancer,” said Mark Lee, M.D., Ph.D, N-Power Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “This agreement underscores our commitment to partner with oncology clinics to bring the resources and reinvented framework that are needed to meaningfully expand access to more inclusive clinical research.”

N-Power Medicine and Merck are collaborating to implement multiple trials in the N-Power Medicine Network. The aim will be to broaden this new model for clinical development to other indications within oncology and to more cancer centers as the N-Power Medicine Network grows.

“We look forward to collaborating with N-Power Medicine to leverage their new approach to expanding clinical research to more people with cancer,” said Marjorie Green, M.D., Senior Vice President, Head of Oncology Clinical Development at Merck. “This provides the opportunity to foster critically-needed innovation in the cancer care ecosystem with the potential to benefit patients in urgent need of new therapies.”

Earlier this month, N-Power Medicine announced the initial close of a Series B funding round, raising its total funding to date to $72 Million. The Series B round was led by Merck Global Health Innovation Fund, with participation by a leading US-based healthcare focused investor. The funds will support the expansion of the company’s network of oncology clinics and biopharmaceutical company collaborations leveraging N-Power’s unique platform for integrating clinical research into everyday patient care.

About N-Power Medicine

N-Power Medicine is a clinical research and drug development platform company that aims to dramatically boost clinical trial participation to accelerate oncology drug development – and deliver on the promise of bringing life-saving innovation to cancer patients. Founded in 2021, the company addresses critical challenges for oncology sites by integrating technology and trained personnel into routine care to unlock the full potential of the data needed to bring new therapies to patients sooner. For more information on N-Power Medicine, visit www.npowermedicine.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240701171060/en/

Contacts

Ivha Enike-Ekhelar

Health+Commerce

ivha@healthandcommerce.com

Source: N-Power Medicine

View this news release online at:

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240701171060/en

