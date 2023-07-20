SUBSCRIBE
Mirion Announces Earnings Release and Conference Call Date for Second Quarter 2023

July 20, 2023 
Mirion (NYSE: MIR) announced today that it will release financial results for the second quarter of 2023 on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mirion Technologies (NYSE: MIR) announced today that it will release financial results for the second quarter of 2023 on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. Following the news release, the company will host a conference call the same day at 12:00 pm ET to discuss the results.

Participants may access the call by dialing 1-877-407-9208 or 1-201-493-6784, and requesting to join the Mirion Technologies, Inc. earnings call. A live webcast will also be available at https://ir.mirion.com/news-events.

A telephonic replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and until August 16, 2023. Participants may access the replay at 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 with access code 13740107. An archived replay of the call will also be available on the Investors portion of the Mirion website at https://ir.mirion.com/.

About Mirion
Mirion (NYSE: MIR) is a global leader in radiation safety, science and medicine, empowering innovations that deliver vital protection while harnessing the transformative potential of ionizing radiation across a diversity of end markets. The Mirion Technologies group provides proven radiation safety technologies that operate with precision – for essential work within R&D labs, critical nuclear facilities, and on the front lines. The Mirion Medical group solutions help enhance the delivery and ensure safety in healthcare, powering the fields of Nuclear Medicine, Radiation Therapy QA, Occupational Dosimetry, and Diagnostic Imaging. Headquartered in Atlanta (GA – USA), Mirion employs approximately 2,700 people and operates in 12 countries. Learn more at mirion.com.

Contacts

For investor inquiries:
Jerry Estes
ir@mirion.com

Source: Mirion

