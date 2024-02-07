MindMed to Participate in the 34th Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) (Cboe Canada: MMED) (the “Company” or “MindMed”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel product candidates to treat brain health disorders, announced today that members of the Company’s management team will participate in the 34th Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Life Sciences Conference:

34th Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Life Sciences Conference Format: Presentation Date and Time: Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 10:00 am EST Webcast Link: 34th Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Life Sciences Conference



Audio webcasts and replays of available presentations will be accessible on MindMed’s Investor Relations website for up to 90 days following each event.

About MindMed

MindMed is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel product candidates to treat brain health disorders. Our mission is to be the global leader in the development and delivery of treatments that unlock new opportunities to improve patient outcomes. We are developing a pipeline of innovative drug candidates, with and without acute perceptual effects, targeting the serotonin, dopamine, and acetylcholine systems.

MindMed trades on NASDAQ under the symbol MNMD and on the Cboe Canada exchange (formerly the NEO Exchange) under the symbol MMED.

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