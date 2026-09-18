Definium Therapeutics
NEWS
BioSpace takes stock of the psychedelic therapeutics space, which is once again on the cusp of its first FDA approval.
The FDA held a public forum on Monday to discuss the future of psychedelic therapeutics, followed by a meeting on Wednesday regarding recommendations for reauthorizing the Prescription Drug User Fee Act the day after launching its TrialBlazer initiative. Meanwhile, Definium Therapeutics notched another late-stage trial win for its LSD drug, and Novartis continues to reel from the company’s triple asset stumble.
Safety and access were top of mind at Monday’s public hearing exploring the regulation of psychedelic therapies. “The medicine opens the door,” NeuroAlchemy co-founder Michaela Vogt said during the meeting, but many other factors will ensure this new drug class can benefit patients.
Positive topline results from a second straight study in generalized anxiety disorder shift the narrative for Definium Therapeutics’ DT120 to commercialization, Jefferies analysts said Monday, while Stifel wrote that the asset is moving towards an FDA submission.
Heading into an FDA hearing on Monday regarding the future of psychedelic treatments, public comments show wide support for further exploring the therapeutic potential of these compounds—to match rising support within the agency.
Amylyx shares good news for its investigational GLP-1 blocker; Definium announces positive data for its LSD-based therapy in anxiety; Summit/Akeso’s ivonescimab shows degrading survival benefits; patients treated with Neurocrine’s Prader-Willi drug experience serious adverse events; and Eli Lilly cracks down on the black market for next-gen obesity asset retatrutide.
It’s smooth sailing for Definium Therapeutics as the psychedelic biotech charts another win for its LSD candidate, this time in anxiety. The psychedelic previously notched a late-stage victory in depression.
Definium Therapeutics’ closely watched anxiety readout could further validate its single-dose LSD candidate, while Compass Pathways advances a psilocybin program through a rolling FDA filing.
While there are several FDA-approved psychiatric medicines on the market, many patients still struggle to achieve lasting symptom relief. Psychedelics could help fill this gap.
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