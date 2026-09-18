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Definium Therapeutics

NEWS
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Psychedelics
Deep dive: Psychedelics back on FDA’s doorstep
BioSpace takes stock of the psychedelic therapeutics space, which is once again on the cusp of its first FDA approval.
September 16, 2026
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3 min read
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Heather McKenzie
FDA
FDA hears input on psychedelics, PDUFA, lung cancer’s next-gen therapies boost survival
The FDA held a public forum on Monday to discuss the future of psychedelic therapeutics, followed by a meeting on Wednesday regarding recommendations for reauthorizing the Prescription Drug User Fee Act the day after launching its TrialBlazer initiative. Meanwhile, Definium Therapeutics notched another late-stage trial win for its LSD drug, and Novartis continues to reel from the company’s triple asset stumble.
September 16, 2026
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1 min read
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Jef Akst
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Psychedelics
Stakeholders urge FDA to define data, treatment standards as psychedelic drugs near market
Safety and access were top of mind at Monday’s public hearing exploring the regulation of psychedelic therapies. “The medicine opens the door,” NeuroAlchemy co-founder Michaela Vogt said during the meeting, but many other factors will ensure this new drug class can benefit patients.
September 15, 2026
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5 min read
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Michael Gibney
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Psychedelics
Definium moves toward FDA submission for LSD drug in anxiety after ‘another clear win’
Positive topline results from a second straight study in generalized anxiety disorder shift the narrative for Definium Therapeutics’ DT120 to commercialization, Jefferies analysts said Monday, while Stifel wrote that the asset is moving towards an FDA submission.
September 14, 2026
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3 min read
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Heather McKenzie
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Psychedelics
Psychedelic therapies ride wave of public favor into FDA hearing
Heading into an FDA hearing on Monday regarding the future of psychedelic treatments, public comments show wide support for further exploring the therapeutic potential of these compounds—to match rising support within the agency.
September 14, 2026
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3 min read
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Michael Gibney
FDA
Amylyx’s redemption story, Summit’s survival woes, Definium’s anxiety win, more
Amylyx shares good news for its investigational GLP-1 blocker; Definium announces positive data for its LSD-based therapy in anxiety; Summit/Akeso’s ivonescimab shows degrading survival benefits; patients treated with Neurocrine’s Prader-Willi drug experience serious adverse events; and Eli Lilly cracks down on the black market for next-gen obesity asset retatrutide.
August 19, 2026
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2 min read
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Jef Akst
Paper Boat Panorama
Psychedelics
Definium’s LSD asset beats analyst expectations in Phase 3 anxiety readout
It’s smooth sailing for Definium Therapeutics as the psychedelic biotech charts another win for its LSD candidate, this time in anxiety. The psychedelic previously notched a late-stage victory in depression.
August 12, 2026
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4 min read
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Gabrielle Masson
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Psychedelics
All eyes on psychedelic drugmakers as Definium, Compass near major catalysts
Definium Therapeutics’ closely watched anxiety readout could further validate its single-dose LSD candidate, while Compass Pathways advances a psilocybin program through a rolling FDA filing.
August 10, 2026
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3 min read
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Gabrielle Masson
Mushrooms and mental health as Psychedelic drug or psychedelics hallucinogenic drugs and hallucinogens representing medicine for brain disorders in a 3D illustration style.
Psychedelics
Psychedelics on the cusp of market breakthrough as clinical, policy support grow
While there are several FDA-approved psychiatric medicines on the market, many patients still struggle to achieve lasting symptom relief. Psychedelics could help fill this gap.
August 10, 2026
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8 min read
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Tristan Manalac
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Definium Therapeutics to Discuss Topline Results from Phase 3 Panorama Study in Generalized Anxiety Disorder on September 14, 2026
September 13, 2026
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5 min read
Press Releases
Definium Therapeutics to Present Topline Data from Phase 3 Emerge and Voyage Trials Across Major Depressive Disorder and Generalized Anxiety Disorder at Psych Congress 2026
September 10, 2026
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5 min read
Press Releases
Definium Therapeutics Receives Breakthrough Therapy Designation for DT120 (lysergide) Orally Disintegrating Tablet (ODT) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) Following Positive Phase 3 Results
September 8, 2026
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10 min read
Press Releases
Definium Therapeutics Announces New Employee Inducement Grants - August 31, 2026
August 31, 2026
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1 min read
Press Releases
Definium Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences and Events
August 26, 2026
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2 min read
Press Releases
Definium Therapeutics Announces New Employee Inducement Grants - August 17, 2026
August 18, 2026
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1 min read
Press Releases
Definium Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 3 Voyage Study of DT120 ODT in Generalized Anxiety Disorder
August 12, 2026
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14 min read
Press Releases
Definium Therapeutics Announces New Employee Inducement Grants - August 3, 2026
August 3, 2026
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1 min read
Press Releases
Definium Therapeutics Announces New Employee Inducement Grants - July 20, 2026
July 20, 2026
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1 min read
Press Releases
Definium Therapeutics Announces New Employee Inducement Grants - July 6, 2026
July 7, 2026
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1 min read