Milestone® Pharmaceuticals to Present Data on Etripamil at the American College of Cardiology and European Heart Rhythm Association Annual Conferences

MONTREAL and CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST) a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cardiovascular medicines, today announced that it will present data on etripamil at two upcoming cardiology conferences this month. The company will deliver oral and poster presentations at the American College of Cardiology annual meeting (ACC24), to be held April 6-8th in Atlanta, Georgia, and a poster presentation at the annual meeting of the European Heart Rhythm Association (EHRA), to be held April 7-9th in Berlin, Germany. The presentations will be available following the embargo at https://MilestonePharma.com.

ACC Presentation Details: Oral Presentation Title: Multi-Center, Open-Label Study of the Efficacy and Safety of Etripamil Nasal Spray Self-Administered For Multiple Episodes of Symptomatic Supraventricular Tachycardia Without Supervision (Phase 3, NODE-303) Presenter: James Ip, M.D., Professor and Director of Cardiac Pacing and Implantable Devices, Division of Cardiology, Weill Cornell Medicine, New York Presbyterian Hospital Date and time: Monday, April 8, 2024, 11:36 – 11:46 a.m. EDT Poster Presentation Title: Symptom-prompted, Self-administered Intranasal Etripamil for Termination of Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia in the RAPID Study: Relationship Among Etripamil-Induced Reduction in Tachycardia Rates, Conversion to Sinus Rhythm, and Improvement in Patient Symptoms Presenter: James Ip, M.D., Professor and Director of Cardiac Pacing and Implantable Devices, Division of Cardiology, Weill Cornell Medicine, New York Presbyterian Hospital Date and time: Sunday, April 7, 2024, 12:15 – 1:00 p.m. EDT EHRA Presentation Details: Poster Presentation Title: Characterising paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia episodes by patient-perceived episode duration, symptoms, and severity: longitudinal patient-reported outcomes Presenter: David Bharucha, M.D., Ph.D., FACC, Chief Medical Officer of Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Date and time: Sunday, April 7, 2024, 10:15 a.m. CET

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST) is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative cardiovascular solutions to improve the lives of people living with complex and life-altering heart conditions. The Company’s focus on understanding unmet patient needs and improving the patient experience has led us to develop new treatment approaches that provide patients with an active role in self-managing their care. Milestone’s lead investigational product is etripamil, a novel calcium channel blocker nasal spray that is being studied for patients to self-administer without medical supervision to treat highly symptomatic episodic attacks associated with PSVT and AFib-RVR.

