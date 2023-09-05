SUBSCRIBE
Milestone Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

September 5, 2023 | 
1 min read

MONTREAL and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cardiovascular medicines, today announced that members of its management team will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed in the News & Events section of Milestone’s website at www.milestonepharma.com. An archived replay of the fireside chat will be available on the same website for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cardiovascular medicines. Milestone’s lead product candidate etripamil recently completed its Phase 3 clinical-stage program for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT) and is in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial for the treatment of patients with atrial fibrillation with rapid ventricular rate (AFib-RVR). Milestone Pharmaceuticals operates in Canada and the United States. For more information, visit www.milestonepharma.com and follow Milestone on Twitter at @MilestonePharma.

Contact

David Pitts
Argot Partners
212-600-1902
milestone@argotpartners.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/milestone-pharmaceuticals-to-present-at-the-hc-wainwright-25th-annual-global-investment-conference-301916144.html

SOURCE Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Company Codes: NASDAQ-NMS:MIST

