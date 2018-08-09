SUBSCRIBE
Milestone Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2018 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

August 9, 2018 | 
1 min read

2018 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference in New York on Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at 10:55 a.m. Eastern Time.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Milestone Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. today announced that Joseph G. Oliveto, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2018 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference in New York on Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at 10:55 a.m. Eastern Time.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone, headquartered in Montreal, Canada with a U.S. subsidiary in Charlotte, N.C., is a clinical- stage drug development company focused on developing an investigational new drug intended to provide rapid-onset and short-acting treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT) episodes and other episodic conditions.

For more information, visit www.milestonepharma.com.

Contact:

David Pitts
Argot Partners
212-600-1902
david@argotpartners.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/milestone-pharmaceuticals-to-present-at-the-2018-wedbush-pacgrow-healthcare-conference-300694429.html

SOURCE Milestone Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.
