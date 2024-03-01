Mezzion Pharmaceuticals Announces Dr. Rahul Rathod of Boston Children’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School as the Global Principal Investigator for the Confirmatory Pivotal Phase 3 Trial FUEL-2

FORT LEE, N.J., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mezzion Pharmaceuticals is a rare disease company conducting the confirmatory pivotal phase 3 clinical trial in Fontan subjects: The Fontan Udenafil Exercise Longitudinal Assessment Trial- 2, or FUEL-2 trial. The company is pleased to announce Dr. Rahul Rathod, a pediatric cardiology specialist and leader with over 20 years of experience at Boston Children’s Hospital, as the Global Principal Investigator of FUEL-2.

Dr. Rathod currently serves as the Associate Chair of Cardiology, Director of the Single Ventricle Program, and Director of the Fontan Clinic at Boston Children’s Hospital as well as Associate Professor of Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School. He is an internationally recognized medical expert, researcher, and key opinion leader in the single ventricle heart disease space and Fontan circulation—with more than 80 peer-reviewed publications. Dr. Rathod is the Founder and Executive Director of the Fontan Outcomes Registry Using CMR Examinations (FORCE). The FORCE Registry is a tech-enabled research platform dedicated to improving the quality and longevity of life for single ventricle patients by aggregating global Fontan data, advancing cardiac imaging through big data and analytics, and utilizing machine learning to improve workflows and patient outcomes. FORCE is the largest Fontan dataset in the world.

As the Global Principal Investigator for FUEL-2, Dr. Rathod will lead the clinical trial, overseeing clinical protocol, conduct, and operations at all study sites. He will also lead the study analysis and contribute to reporting the results to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“FUEL-2 represents a pivotal moment in Fontan research pioneering advancements for our patients. This landmark study delves into the potential of udenafil to empower individuals to reclaim vitality in their daily lives,” said Dr. Rathod about the trial. “The Fontan population is one with significant medical complexities and unmet needs; this trial offers the promise of tangible solutions and a powerful tool that can redefine the treatment landscape for Fontan patients.”

“Dr. Rathod is a preeminent expert in Fontan physiology and the ideal clinical leader to serve as the Global Principal Investigator of FUEL-2. Mezzion is very proud and encouraged to have him as our partner as this pivotal clinical trial progresses,” said Dr. John Hariadi, Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President of Global Regulatory Affairs at Mezzion.

Dr. Hariadi recently joined Mezzion from Johnson & Johnson, where he was senior director for global regulatory affairs. He previously served in several senior medical leadership roles at the FDA and the United States Department of Homeland Security. He will serve as Mezzion’s primary liaison to the FUEL-2 clinical research organization, study sites, and investigators.

FUEL-2 is a Mezzion Pharmaceuticals-sponsored clinical trial investigating the clinical efficacy and safety of udenafil in teenagers 12-18 years of age who have undergone the Fontan procedure. It is poised to be the world’s largest Fontan clinical trial and is set to enroll 438 patients globally. Currently, 22 sites in the U.S. are enrolling or will begin enrolling in the coming weeks. The latest site information for FUEL-2 can be found here.

Udenafil is a selective phosphodiesterase type 5 (PDE5) inhibitor and was previously studied in some adolescents with Fontan physiology. PDE5 inhibitors relax the blood vessels and may increase the blood flow to the lungs. This may mean higher blood oxygen levels; if so, individuals may be less tired when exercising or during everyday activities.

For more information about the study, please visit FUEL2study.com.

About Mezzion Pharma Co., Ltd. Mezzion Pharma Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Korea. Mezzion and its wholly owned subsidiary, Mezzion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., has an administrative office in Fort Lee, New Jersey. Mezzion Pharma is an innovation-driven pharmaceutical company that is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics in the field of rare pediatric diseases. Mezzion Pharma is a publicly listed pharmaceutical company in Korea on the Korean stock exchange under (140410:KOSDAQ).

