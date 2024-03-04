SUBSCRIBE
Genetown

Merus to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference

March 4, 2024 | 
Merus N.V. today announced that Bill Lundberg, M.D., President, Chief Executive Officer of Merus, will participate in in a fireside chat at the Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference on Monday, March 11, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

The webcast of the presentation will be contemporaneously available on the Investors page of the Company’s website. The archived presentation will also be available there for a limited time after the event.

About Merus
Merus is a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics®. Multiclonics® are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity. For additional information, please visit Merus’ website, X and LinkedIn.

Multiclonics®, Biclonics® and Triclonics® are registered trademarks of Merus N.V.


Investor and Media Inquiries: Sherri Spear Merus N.V. VP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications 617-821-3246 s.spear@merus.nl Kathleen Farren Merus N.V. IR/Corp Comms 617-230-4165 k.farren@merus.nl

